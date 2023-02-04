Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
Putin Ally Challenges Ukraine's Zelenskyy For Aerial Duel: 'If You Have The Will, We Will Meet In The Skies'
The head of Russia’s mercenary group Wagner challenged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an aerial duel over Bakhmut. What Happened: Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Monday, shared a cockpit video and said he was on a fighter jet that had bombed Bakhmut — which has turned into an epicenter of fighting in eastern Ukraine.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
NPR
Earthquake hits areas of Syria already devastated by the country's civil war
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ammar Samo, a volunteer with White Helmets, which has been pulling victims out buildings destroyed by the war, about rescue efforts in northwestern Syria after the quake.
NPR
Earthquake death toll tops 7,700 in Turkey and Syria as race for survivors continues
ADANA, ANTAKYA and ISTANBUL, Turkey — Rescue workers fanned across Turkey and Syria Tuesday, in a second day of racing to find survivors from the massive earthquake and multiple aftershocks that leveled thousands of buildings across the region, and sent the confirmed death toll soaring past 7,700 people. Freezing...
NPR
After blocking Wikipedia over blasphemous continent, Pakistan lifts ban
Pakistan briefly blocked Wikipedia for what officials described as "sacrilegious" content. It was lifted after it attracted international attention, but other sites remain blocked in Pakistan.
NPR
Northern Syria has endured years of war. Now, an earthquake has added to the despair
Much of the destruction and death from Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey lies across the border in northern Syria, a region already ravaged by more than a decade of civil war and the myriad crises that have flowed from it. Syrian officials have already reported at least 656 people dead...
NPR
Rescue crews in Turkey and Syria continue to search through rubble for survivors
Rescue teams continue to look for survivors in the rubble of the powerful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria — with families standing by hoping for signs of lost loved ones.
NPR
Why the earthquake caused so much damage in Turkey, despite being long overdue
A devastating earthquake has struck southern Turkey and Northern Syria. It's a seismically active part of the world known for big quakes. Seismologists say that this section of Turkey was long overdue for a big earthquake. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel has more on why the quake still caused so much damage.
NPR
What caused Monday's major earthquake in Turkey? Here's what we know
A devastating earthquake has struck southern Turkey and Northern Syria. It's a seismically active part of the world known for big quakes.
NPR
Hundreds of thousands in France are again protesting raising the retirement age
Hundreds of thousands take to the streets again in France as they protest President Emanuel Macron's proposal to raise the country's retirement age. Today, for the third time, tens of thousands of workers walked off the job and onto the streets of France. They're protesting President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the pension system, most notably his plans to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, which the government says is necessary to keep the system solvent. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports that opposition is growing.
NPR
Morning news brief
In a city called Adana, Turkey, there's a row of apartment buildings. Most are still standing after an earthquake. One has collapsed like a missing tooth. People stand nearby as rescuers dig for survivors.
NPR
Here are the key issues to watch for in Biden's State of the Union
The State of the Union represents a chance for the president to address the nation on where he thinks the country stands, where it is headed and what his priorities are ahead of an expected announcement that he will officially run for reelection. But President Biden, who turned 80 this
NPR
Consider This from NPR
AMMAR AL-SALMO: Every second is important for saving lives - every second. Some people, we are hearing their voices right now. We cannot reach them. Ammar al-Salmo is among those searching for survivors of Monday's devastating earthquake in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. He is in Syria, near the Turkish border. He's one of the White Helmets, a group of volunteer first responders that operates there. And he says what they need most right now in order to rescue more people is heavy machinery.
NPR
Rescuers search for survivors after a major quake hits Turkey and Syria
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Non-English language spoken). INSKEEP: NPR's Ruth Sherlock was at that scene and joins us now from the earthquake zone. Ruth, hello. RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: Hi. INSKEEP: What was it like to go there?. SHERLOCK: Well, you know, I flew into Adana city on this plane where many of
NPR
It's been a year since the biggest debacle at the Beijing Winter Olympics
Tuesday marks a year since a fiasco at the Winter Olympics involving the team figure skating competition. Russia won but it was marred by a positive doping test. Medals still haven't been awarded.
NPR
Search and rescue teams from all over the world are descending on Turkey
It's a highly coordinated effort, but war and complicated politics can hamper progress. Dozens of countries have offered to help, including Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
