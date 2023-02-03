The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate a Trooper-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m. EST in Floyd Co. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The preliminary investigation indicates that a KSP Trooper was attempting to locate a vehicle as part of a domestic violence incident investigation. Upon locating a vehicle matching the description, the trooper conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop the trooper was placed in a life-threatening situation by the vehicle operator, and in response discharged an agency-issued firearm striking the male subject. The individual, identified as Glenn Edward Bays, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Floyd Co Coronmer’s Office..KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO