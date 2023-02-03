Read full article on original website
Related
wklw.com
KSP Investigating Trooper-Involved Shooting in Floyd Co
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate a Trooper-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m. EST in Floyd Co. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The preliminary investigation indicates that a KSP Trooper was attempting to locate a vehicle as part of a domestic violence incident investigation. Upon locating a vehicle matching the description, the trooper conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop the trooper was placed in a life-threatening situation by the vehicle operator, and in response discharged an agency-issued firearm striking the male subject. The individual, identified as Glenn Edward Bays, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Floyd Co Coronmer’s Office..KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
wymt.com
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to a story we have been following since 2020. On Tuesday, Cumberland Police said in a Facebook post that two people were convicted for the murder of Wilmer Perez. In April 2020, Perez went missing after he left work at Sazon Mexican...
mountain-topmedia.com
Police identify pedestrian killed by car
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Police have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a car along U.S. 23 over the weekend. Around 3 p.m., Saturday, Keene Michael Johnson, 44, of Pikeville, was struck by a car traveling south on U.S. 23, near the Community Trust Bank tower.
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
wklw.com
1 Person Killed in Pike Co Crash on U.S. 23
According to the Pikeville Police Dept., U.S. 23 was closed Saturday afternoon near the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville due to a deadly crash. Officials said Keene Michael Johnson, 44, tried to cross U.S. 23, but he was hit by a car. Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the incident looks to be accidental, but an investigation will continue. No arrests are expected to be made.
wymt.com
Owsley County school bus involved in accident
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
West Virginia man arrested for hitting victims with pipe, holding them hostage
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested for allegedly hitting people with a metal pipe and using the weapon to hold his victims hostage. According to the criminal complaint, Nathan A. Jewell, 28, of Matewan, was in an argument with several individuals inside his home. He allegedly got violent and hit […]
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
mountain-topmedia.com
Identify of man killed in traffic stop released
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — We now know the name of a man shot and killed by a state trooper during a traffic stop Friday afternoon. The Lexington Herald-Leader has reported that the Floyd County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Glenn Edward Bays, 35, of Harold. Bays was...
WSAZ
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 23
PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) – A pedestrian hit on US 23 Saturday has been identified by officials. According to the Pike County Coroner’s Office, Keene Johnson, 44, of Pikeville was killed after being hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on US 23 near exit 24 around 3:00 p.m. The...
wymt.com
Perry County still offering private property flood debris removal
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than six months on, and folks across Eastern Kentucky are still picking up the pieces from July’s flood. “I think everybody in the northern part of Perry County was affected one level or another,” said Jerry Stacy, Perry County Emergency Management Director.
Injured man rescued from mountainside in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been rescued after falling in a mountainous area in Logan County. According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the crews responded to the call around 12:06 p.m. regarding a 72-year-old man who was injured while out hunting for deer antlers along Route 17 near Ethel. Logan […]
wymt.com
One person dead following Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials said one person was killed in a Saturday evening crash in Wayne County. The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. on WV-152 near the Wayne/Cabell County line. Wayne County Emergency Management confirmed one person was killed. The name of the person was not...
thelevisalazer.com
POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL
A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
linknky.com
Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state
The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
wchstv.com
One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line
Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
wymt.com
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
wymt.com
Woman mourned after fatal fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is grieving after a woman died in a house fire. The remains of the house in Wayne County were still smoldering Monday evening after it burned down Friday afternoon. Dallas Brewer lives next to the home along Queens Creek in Prichard. He says...
wymt.com
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 50 cities across the state of Kentucky currently impose a restaurant tax. Hazard, which has a population of more than 5,000 people per the U.S. Census Bureau, is not one of them. That is despite having a larger population than some cities that do like Jackson (2,208) and Pineville (1,662).
wymt.com
SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in Southwest Virginia are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally started. Crews with the Appalachia Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on Callahan Avenue early Monday morning. Firefighters say all the doors and windows were secured and they have...
Comments / 0