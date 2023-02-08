LeBron James live all-time scoring tracker

LeBron James has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

More: Celebrities pay tribute to LeBron on social media

The Los Angeles Lakers star made a jump shot late in the third quarter to break the record. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his 20-year career with the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks . He became the league's points champion in 1984.

James is one of seven players to score 30,000 career points and the youngest in NBA history to do it. The 38-year-old James is averaging 30 points per game this season. Here's a look at how he did it on Tuesday night.



