"Selling Sunset" Star Chrishell Stause Got Real About Kissing G Flip For The First Time And Thinking She Was Still Straight

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxcEs_0kckb0K100

You know Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9uCf_0kckb0K100
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

And you know she's been dating Australian musician G Flip for a minute now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qlnmu_0kckb0K100
Faith Moran / GC Images / Getty Images

In a recent interview with Vogue Australia , Chrishell and G Flip revealed how they first got together romantically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBhly_0kckb0K100
Wendell Teodoro / Getty Images

According to G Flip — who identifies as nonbinary — they and Chrishell shared their first kiss at a party the latter was throwing in February of 2022. "Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," G Flip said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xaA6k_0kckb0K100
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

Chrishell added that she "definitely still thought [she] was straight at that party!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eted2_0kckb0K100
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Casamigos

Chrishell also said that she had previously kissed other women, but only her friends — and "more for the guys' reaction."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ch4Jh_0kckb0K100
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

"I had no issue doing something like that, but in my head I [didn't think I] could have a meaningful relationship with somebody…" she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpkxy_0kckb0K100
Bg020 / GC Images / Getty Images

But Chrishell says that her relationship with G Flip ultimately opened her mind up as to who she's attracted to, and how.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLXGM_0kckb0K100
Matt Jelonek / WireImage / Getty Images

"[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don't have a type."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zLTg_0kckb0K100
Hanna Lassen / Getty Images

Read the entire interview here .

