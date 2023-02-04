ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metromonthly.net

Jewish Community Center to offer self-defense demonstration classes

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will offer two self-defense demonstration classes this month. Classes occur 6:30 to 7:30 p.m, Wednesday, Feb. 15 and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 at the JCC, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown. Instructor Ken Mediate will introduce students to various defense techniques. Full...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
metromonthly.net

Mercy Health plans inpatient behavioral health hospital

Mercy Health – Youngstown and Lifepoint Behavioral Health, a business unit of Lifepoint Health, in late January announced that they have entered into a joint venture partnership to build and operate a new inpatient behavioral health hospital in the Mahoning Valley. The Mercy Health Behavioral Hospital will be a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
27 First News

Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
WARREN, OH
Lansing Daily

Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community

A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child’s home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that’s left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Canton

Searching For the awesome hotel total list in the Canton locality, you are in the correct location. You are going to get a hotel total list details in Canton. You will get a Web Link information, avg user ratings, Contact Number, details area, and also a directional link from your location. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all information has been gathered.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Blue Wolf Tavern owners open new, healthy restaurant

Owners of the Blue Wolf Tavern in Boardman are expanding their culinary range. Joe and Stacey Rzonsa have opened their second restaurant in the Valley, the Garden Kettle, which aims to provide healthy options for diners. The new shop limits interaction between customers and cooks, while increasing efficiency and speed...
BOARDMAN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Canton man exonerated thanks to help of prosecutor

CANTON, Ohio — Aaron Culbertson is a free man with a cleared name, four years after he was arrested for aggravated robbery at 16 years old. Culbertson, 21, returned home to Canton after spending his late teens in prison for aggravated robbery, a crime he did not commit. His release resulted from an unlikely alliance between the Ohio Innocence Project and a Stark County prosecutor.
CANTON, OH
kentwired.com

Racist threat found in Bowman Hall bathroom

Editor’s note: The video portion of this story was published Feb. 2, and the written portion was published Feb. 5. A racist threat toward Black people and a swastika were carved into a plastic partition inside a second-floor bathroom stall in Bowman Hall and reported to campus police Jan. 23.
KENT, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown First Ward Council candidate not certified on ballot

The petition for a candidate for Youngstown City Council was not certified by the Mahoning County Board of Elections due to a lack of signatures. According to a clerk at the Mahoning County Board of Elections, the petition for Dionne Lacy for First Ward Councilwoman was not certified. Lacy needed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy