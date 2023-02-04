Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
Related
metromonthly.net
Jewish Community Center to offer self-defense demonstration classes
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will offer two self-defense demonstration classes this month. Classes occur 6:30 to 7:30 p.m, Wednesday, Feb. 15 and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 at the JCC, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown. Instructor Ken Mediate will introduce students to various defense techniques. Full...
Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away
A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
metromonthly.net
Mercy Health plans inpatient behavioral health hospital
Mercy Health – Youngstown and Lifepoint Behavioral Health, a business unit of Lifepoint Health, in late January announced that they have entered into a joint venture partnership to build and operate a new inpatient behavioral health hospital in the Mahoning Valley. The Mercy Health Behavioral Hospital will be a...
WFMJ.com
Bishop of Youngstown speaks out about East Palestine train derailment, cancels mass
In conjunction with East Palestine's evacuation and shelter in place orders, the Bishop of Youngstown cancelled mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Sunday morning. The Parish is within the 1 mile radius evacuation limits instated by East Palestine's Mayor Trent Conaway. According to the East Palestine Parish's website, mass...
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
27 First News
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community
A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child’s home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that’s left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Eyes of nation on East Palestine, Ohio
The attention of the nation is on East Palestine this week following a chemical train derailment there Friday night.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Canton
Searching For the awesome hotel total list in the Canton locality, you are in the correct location. You are going to get a hotel total list details in Canton. You will get a Web Link information, avg user ratings, Contact Number, details area, and also a directional link from your location. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all information has been gathered.
WFMJ.com
Blue Wolf Tavern owners open new, healthy restaurant
Owners of the Blue Wolf Tavern in Boardman are expanding their culinary range. Joe and Stacey Rzonsa have opened their second restaurant in the Valley, the Garden Kettle, which aims to provide healthy options for diners. The new shop limits interaction between customers and cooks, while increasing efficiency and speed...
spectrumnews1.com
Canton man exonerated thanks to help of prosecutor
CANTON, Ohio — Aaron Culbertson is a free man with a cleared name, four years after he was arrested for aggravated robbery at 16 years old. Culbertson, 21, returned home to Canton after spending his late teens in prison for aggravated robbery, a crime he did not commit. His release resulted from an unlikely alliance between the Ohio Innocence Project and a Stark County prosecutor.
Michigan adds former college QB, Youngstown State assistant to staff
A former college quarterback with long-time ties to the state of Michigan has joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga, a Madison Heights native and former quarterback at Division II Northwood University, has been tapped as an offensive analyst, the program announced Tuesday. Sinagoga, who later attended Central Michigan, was...
kentwired.com
Racist threat found in Bowman Hall bathroom
Editor’s note: The video portion of this story was published Feb. 2, and the written portion was published Feb. 5. A racist threat toward Black people and a swastika were carved into a plastic partition inside a second-floor bathroom stall in Bowman Hall and reported to campus police Jan. 23.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
Customers stunned as Kings in Allegheny Township permanently closes
For those who didn’t know, white sheets of paper taped Sunday to a glass front door told the story. “Attention Guests: Thank you for the opportunity to serve this community over the years,” one read. “Unfortunately, this location is now permanently closed.”. Judging by surprised and annoyed...
Man receives sentence for fight at Boardman GetGo
Anthony DeFrance, 22, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum following a Dec. 12 guilty plea to a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown First Ward Council candidate not certified on ballot
The petition for a candidate for Youngstown City Council was not certified by the Mahoning County Board of Elections due to a lack of signatures. According to a clerk at the Mahoning County Board of Elections, the petition for Dionne Lacy for First Ward Councilwoman was not certified. Lacy needed...
Comments / 0