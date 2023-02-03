Damani Anderson and Kezia Feaster Receive Full Scholarships To Middlesex College

MADISON, NJ – Several Madison High School winter track athletes performed well at the state sectionals this past weekend at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River. For the boys in Group 2, senior Michael Keller placed eighth in 54.37 in the 400-meter, sophomore Leo London took fourth in the 3200-meter run in 9:53.62, junior Mariano Lopez finished sixth in the 800-meter in 2:05.53, the 4x400 meter relay placed eighth in 3:46.86, junior Gregory Bruno came in fifth in the pole vault and senior Aniello Vacchiano took second, junior Andreas Panagos came in third and senior Rauri Callaghan placed sixth in the shot put. For the girls, sophomore Nina Tadano came in eighth in the 400-meter in 1:03.99, junior Ellison Errington came in eighth in 2:34.07 in the 800-meter, Emily Jones finished in 10th in 1600-meter in 5:53.77, sophomore Maya Van Horn was second in 11:55.45 and Elizabeth Kulsea was fourth in 11:59.10 in the 3200-meter, the 4x400 meter relay team took fourth in 4:25.48, junior Kelsey Greer came in second in the high jump, senior Kathryn McElvany finished in second in the pole vault and junior Margaret Kim took fourth in the shot put.

MADISON, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO