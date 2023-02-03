Damani Anderson and Kezia Feaster Receive Full Scholarships To Middlesex College
Elizabeth, NJ - Elizabeth Athletic Department held a signing day event for High School seniors Damani Anderson and Kezia Feaster on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Both athletes have accepted full athletic scholarships to Middlesex College. They received these scholarships for their achievements on the basketball team.
In support of Damani and Kezia, the Elizabeth Girls coaching staff, led by Chrystal Rinehold, Middlesex College coaches, Mayor Christian Bollwage, and family members, were all in attendance.
