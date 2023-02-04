Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
EUR/USD: A Break Below 1.0650 Is a Sell Signal
AUDUSD rejected the 100-week & the 500-day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3-month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need...
investing.com
Cryptocurrencies: Altcoins Expected to Resume Higher After Dipping
Cryptocurrencies are slow for the last few days, and the reason is most likely a ranged, sideways price action on stocks while USD is recovering. Also, these ranges may not be broken out soon after Powell's speech yesterday who highlighted that the next data will be important if more hikes are needed or not. So the market may not make strong moves till we see US CPI on Feb. 14.
investing.com
MATIC Grows By 18% as Ethereum Whales Buy Over 2.8M Tokens
© Reuters MATIC Grows By 18% as Ethereum Whales Buy Over 2.8M Tokens. Blue Whales bought over 2.8 million Polygon native tokens worth over $3 million. MATIC price has grown by over 18% in the past seven days. WhaleStats data shows the top 100 ETH whales hold $700 million...
investing.com
Crypto Influencer Claims Chainlink’s Multisig May Destroy DeFi
Crypto Influencer Claims Chainlink’s Multisig May Destroy DeFi. A crypto influencer recently highlighted the vulnerabilities in Chainlink’s 4-of-9 multisig. The influencer believes that the DeFi ecosystem’s exposure to Chainlink oracles may be catastrophic. Popular projects like Aave and Maker rely on Chainlink’s price oracles. Chris Blec,...
investing.com
Inscriptions Are Filling Bitcoin Block Space, Consumes 50% of Space
© Reuters. Inscriptions Are Filling Bitcoin Block Space, Consumes 50% of Space. Bitcoin ordinals and inscriptions are allegedly filling up block space quickly. Inscriptions use a higher portion of the total space available in each Bitcoin block. The formal debut of Ordinals took place on January 21, 2023. According...
investing.com
Michael Kors owner Capri cuts forecasts as demand slows, shares plunge 24%
(Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) Ltd on Wednesday cut its annual profit forecast and provided a dour outlook for 2024, blaming a slowdown in demand from department stores for its luxury handbags and apparel and sending its shares tumbling 24%. Luxury brands weathered decades-high inflation better than...
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
investing.com
BP posts record annual profit of $28B
Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
investing.com
Equinor shares soar on record 2022 profit, Q4 beat
OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor on Wednesday posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit for 2022, more than double its previous high, as gas prices soared and fourth-quarter results beat expectations, boosting its share price by 7%. The Norwegian oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax and interest for...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
investing.com
Suncorp cash earnings jump on strong margins and investment returns, shares up
(Reuters) -Australia's Suncorp Group posted a 63% jump in first-half cash earnings on Wednesday, helped by strong underlying margins and investment returns, while the insurer flagged higher reinsurance and natural hazard costs as near-term risks. Shares of the insurer, which rose more than 9% during the first half to Dec....
investing.com
Coty raises profit forecast on resilient demand, price hikes
(Reuters) - Coty (NYSE:COTY) Inc raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on price hikes and resilient demand for its fragrances and cosmetics even as its China business lagged due to COVID lockdowns. Even with the United States on the edge of a potential recession, the beauty market's post-pandemic...
investing.com
Church & Dwight's growth strategy makes it a top pick: Oppenheimer
Investing.com -- Church & Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD), the maker of Arm & Hammer baking soda and Waterpik personal care devices, has a growth strategy driven by deals and remains on the outlook for opportunities, according to analysts at Oppenheimer. The analysts put the consumer product company back on its...
investing.com
SHIB Close to Breaking into Top 10 After Outranking DOT, LTC
© Reuters SHIB Close to Breaking into Top 10 After Outranking DOT, LTC. SHIB surpasses Polkadot and Litecoin to claim 12th position among prominent coins. The meme coin’s market cap is now over $8 billion, up from $4 billion five weeks back. Ethereum whales hold over $700 million...
investing.com
Why I’m Itching to Buy S&P 500’s Next Bounce
The S&P 500 finished Monday down 0.6%, extending Friday’s employment-fueled swoon. But this continued cooling isn’t a surprise, as I wrote Friday evening:. While I don’t fear “too good”, I am aware that it’s been a good run and stepbacks are part of every move higher. I still like this market over the medium and long term, but the risk/reward has gotten away from us over the near term.
investing.com
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
investing.com
Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
investing.com
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
investing.com
The Commodities Feed: Ceyhan Flows Ordered to Restart
The oil market rallied yesterday partly driven by supply concerns related to the halting of operations at the Ceyhan export terminal. However, these worries should subside with Turkey ordering the restart of flows to the terminal. Energy - Ceyhan terminal restart. Turkey yesterday ordered the restart of oil flows to...
investing.com
PayPal stock slips as Raymond James downgrades ahead of earnings
© Reuters. PayPal (PYPL) stock slips as Raymond James downgrades ahead of earnings. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Market Perform from Outperform and removed a $107 per share price target. The analysts made a move on PYPL after shares gained about 20% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P...
Comments / 0