Read full article on original website
Related
tapinto.net
Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College
PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams.
tapinto.net
Chatham High Academic Team Places in Phillipsburg Competition
Chatham High School’s Academic B Team placed third at the Phillipsburg High School Academic Competition on Saturday. They had a tough loss in the semifinals, where they played against NV Demarest's A Team and lost narrowly after four successive tiebreaker questions. Over 20 teams competed. The CHS B Team...
tapinto.net
Isabella Bille and Eoin Clifford Praised by Coach Phil Rapavi for their Contributions to Bloomfield High Bowling, as Well as a Commitment to Help Others
The Bloomfield High bowling team has put together some impressive seasons. And while the Bengals do the job on the lanes, the team is made up of some very talented and hard-working players. BHS head coach Phil Rapavi pointed out the tremendous performances this season of Isabella Bille and Eoin...
tapinto.net
Bordentown Regional High School's Academic Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations Through Friday
BORDENTOWN, NJ — Do you know a Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) or William MacFarland High School graduate who has excelled in their lives post-high school? Now is the time to nominate them for the BRHS Academic Hall of Fame. Each school year, BRHS accepts nominations for induction into...
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Ridge Wins Over South Plainfield, 48-46, on OT Buzzer-Beater
BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- Senior point guard Matt Fabbio's basket with one second left in overtime gave Ridge a 48-46 boys basketball victory over South Plainfield on Tuesday night. Fabbio dribbled into the lane and let go a short jumper that swished through the net just before time expired, snapping...
tapinto.net
NJSIAA Swim Tournament; Madison Defeats McNair; Advances to Quarterfinals
MADISON, NJ - Fifth-seeded Madison defeated eighth-seeded McNair, 101-69, in the first round of the North 2, Group C state tournament on Tuesday. The Dodgers advanced to take on fourth-seeded Bernards in the quarterfinals. Winners included:. Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Ethan Simms, Jacques Chemaly in the 200MR. Sign Up for...
tapinto.net
Rahway Board of Education Announces Dr. Aleya Shoieb as Acting Superintendent
RAHWAY, NJ — In an unexpected move, the Rahway Board of Education (BOE) announced at its February 7th caucus meeting that the superintendent of the Rahway Public Schools, Dr. Patricia Camp, is currently on a leave of absence. Dr. Aleya Shoieb, who has been the principal of Franklin Elementary...
tapinto.net
HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg vs Hunterdon Central Recap
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Andrew Martin led the way with 17 points and Matthew Scerbo Jr. had a good overall game with 12 points and 11 assists as Phillipsburg High School ran past Hunterdon Central, 71-46, in a Skyland Conference cross division game on Tuesday night at Central’s Field House.
tapinto.net
Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17
The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors. High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running.
tapinto.net
Shayne Hinton's Career-high 31 Points Lead Bengals Boys Basketball Team to Victory
BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Despite a sub .500 record, the Bloomfield High boys' basketball team has played competitively, against a tough schedule, in the Super Essex Conference. Head coach Mike Passero's team won two straight games, recently, defeating University High School, 62-51, and Marian P. Thomas Charter, 61-29, before drooping games to Bard, 60-50, and Payne Tech, 80-62.
tapinto.net
Bridgewater-Raritan Wrestling Falls to Westfield in State Sectional Title Match
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A trip to the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state sectional title match was denied when the Bridgewater-Raritan High School wrestling team was eliminated by Westfield High School, 43-22, Monday at the Vaughn Stapleton Gymnasium in Bridgewater. Bridgewater-Raritan, the No. 2 seed in the section’s group,...
tapinto.net
Highlander Wrestling Advances to State Sectional Finals
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - There is a white board in the wrestling room at Governor Livingston High School. The coaches will often write down the techniques the wrestlers will work on. They will write inspirational messages, and they will write the practice plan for the day. For the last two weeks the white board has been blank except for two words. The board says “Sectional Champs.”
tapinto.net
Scotch Plains Fanwood Soccer Club Named 'Recreation Program of the Year'; Rosenthal Named 'Volunteer of the Year'
SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood Soccer Club (SPFSC) received two awards from NJ Youth Soccer Association: 2022 NJYS Recreation Program of the Year and 2022 NJYS TOPSoccer Volunteer of the Year (Matt Rosenthal, President of the SPFSC). "While it was an honor to be able to represent SPFSC at...
tapinto.net
Nutley Board of Education Official Newspaper Certified Motion
DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS OF THE NUTLEY BOARD OF EDUCATION - 2023. BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby designate the following newspapers as the official newspapers for advertisements for the Nutley Board of Education, for the year 2023:. THE NUTLEY SUN. ONE GARRET MOUNTAIN PLAZA. P.O. BOX...
tapinto.net
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, OutMontclair and Others to Rally Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
tapinto.net
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
tapinto.net
State Officials Renew Hatikvah’s Charter for Five More Years
MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The Hatikvah International Academy Charter School has been granted a five-year extension, as well as permission to expand by 99 seats. The state Department of Education, which regulates the state’s charter schools, studied Hatikvah’s academic performance, fiscal viability and operational stability as part of a standard renewal process conducted every five years. Hatikvah, which opened 2010, has been renewed through June 30, 2028.
tapinto.net
Paramus Superintendent on Bus Crash: Students Safely Transported...to Begin Their School Day
PARAMUS, NJ - School Superintendent Sean Adams sent parents a note this morning to allay any fears that may have arisen from this morning's school bus crash on East Ridgewood Avenue. "Earlier this morning, there was an accident involving one of our buses en route to Parkway Elementary School," Adams...
tapinto.net
Hackensack Recreation Department Hosts Free Coding Program
Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Recreation Department will be hosting a free six-week computer coding class for students in fifth through eighth grade. Coding, also referred to as computer programming, is how we communicate with computers. Code instructs a computer on what to do, therefore writing code is similar to writing a set of instructions. Learning to write code will make it quicker to instruct computers on what to do or how to behave. You can create websites and apps, and process data through coding.
tapinto.net
Township of Bloomfield Encourages Residents to Make Use of Utility Assistance Programs
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield wants its residents to be aware of a variety of assistance programs that are available in times of need and could help them prevent a utility shut-off. “These programs are there for a reason and could result in thousands of dollars for...
Comments / 0