ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tapinto.net

Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Chatham High Academic Team Places in Phillipsburg Competition

Chatham High School’s Academic B Team placed third at the Phillipsburg High School Academic Competition on Saturday. They had a tough loss in the semifinals, where they played against NV Demarest's A Team and lost narrowly after four successive tiebreaker questions. Over 20 teams competed. The CHS B Team...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
tapinto.net

Isabella Bille and Eoin Clifford Praised by Coach Phil Rapavi for their Contributions to Bloomfield High Bowling, as Well as a Commitment to Help Others

The Bloomfield High bowling team has put together some impressive seasons. And while the Bengals do the job on the lanes, the team is made up of some very talented and hard-working players. BHS head coach Phil Rapavi pointed out the tremendous performances this season of Isabella Bille and Eoin...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

NJSIAA Swim Tournament; Madison Defeats McNair; Advances to Quarterfinals

MADISON, NJ - Fifth-seeded Madison defeated eighth-seeded McNair, 101-69, in the first round of the North 2, Group C state tournament on Tuesday. The Dodgers advanced to take on fourth-seeded Bernards in the quarterfinals. Winners included:. Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Ethan Simms, Jacques Chemaly in the 200MR. Sign Up for...
MADISON, NJ
tapinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg vs Hunterdon Central Recap

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Andrew Martin led the way with 17 points and Matthew Scerbo Jr. had a good overall game with 12 points and 11 assists as Phillipsburg High School ran past Hunterdon Central, 71-46, in a Skyland Conference cross division game on Tuesday night at Central’s Field House.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
tapinto.net

Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17

The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors. High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Shayne Hinton's Career-high 31 Points Lead Bengals Boys Basketball Team to Victory

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Despite a sub .500 record, the Bloomfield High boys' basketball team has played competitively, against a tough schedule, in the Super Essex Conference. Head coach Mike Passero's team won two straight games, recently, defeating University High School, 62-51, and Marian P. Thomas Charter, 61-29, before drooping games to Bard, 60-50, and Payne Tech, 80-62.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Highlander Wrestling Advances to State Sectional Finals

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - There is a white board in the wrestling room at Governor Livingston High School. The coaches will often write down the techniques the wrestlers will work on. They will write inspirational messages, and they will write the practice plan for the day. For the last two weeks the white board has been blank except for two words. The board says “Sectional Champs.”
LIVINGSTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Nutley Board of Education Official Newspaper Certified Motion

DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS OF THE NUTLEY BOARD OF EDUCATION - 2023. BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby designate the following newspapers as the official newspapers for advertisements for the Nutley Board of Education, for the year 2023:. THE NUTLEY SUN. ONE GARRET MOUNTAIN PLAZA. P.O. BOX...
NUTLEY, NJ
tapinto.net

State Officials Renew Hatikvah’s Charter for Five More Years

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The Hatikvah International Academy Charter School has been granted a five-year extension, as well as permission to expand by 99 seats. The state Department of Education, which regulates the state’s charter schools, studied Hatikvah’s academic performance, fiscal viability and operational stability as part of a standard renewal process conducted every five years. Hatikvah, which opened 2010, has been renewed through June 30, 2028.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Hackensack Recreation Department Hosts Free Coding Program

Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Recreation Department will be hosting a free six-week computer coding class for students in fifth through eighth grade. Coding, also referred to as computer programming, is how we communicate with computers. Code instructs a computer on what to do, therefore writing code is similar to writing a set of instructions. Learning to write code will make it quicker to instruct computers on what to do or how to behave. You can create websites and apps, and process data through coding.
HACKENSACK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy