Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
KICKING OFF THE DEBUT EPISODE OF MLW UNDERGROUND ON REELZ TONIGHT IS...
Matt Striker inteviewing Jacob Fatu inside the ring will kick off tonight's episode of MLW Underground for the series premiere on REELZ. The show will be headlined by the Last Man Standing match between MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone and EJ Nduka. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW UNDERGROUND PREMIERES ON REEZ TONIGHT, COMPLETE PREVIEW
MLW Underground will officially premiere tonight on REELZ at 10 PM Eastern, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match. *Bomaye Fight Club leader Alex Kane has an open challenge. *Real1, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Mance Warner to appear. *"The mysterious calling card attacks...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BACKSTAGE NOTES FROM RAW (SPOILERS)
As we reported earlier in the PWInsider Elite section, the following are backstage at tonight's Raw:. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita (who was doing work related to A&E programming) Edge and Phoenix will be on Raw regularly leading into the Elimination Chamber, where they will face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KUSHIDA TO MAKE HOUSE OF GLORY DEBUT
House of Glory returns Friday March 10th to the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens. International superstar, the "Time Splitter" KUSHIDA returns to NYC and makes his HOG debut at With Glory Comes Pride. Who will step up to take on the 6-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion? Stay tuned to HOG social media channels to find out more!
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHYNA, OWEN HART REELZ DOCUMENTARY OVERNIGHT AUDIENCES
This past Sunday 2/5, REELZ aired several new pro wrestling documentaries. Chyna: Wrestling With Demons at 9 PM Eastern garnered 91,000 overnight viewers. Among those appearing in the Chyna documentary are Tammy Sytch, Diamond Dallas Page and Jade Cargill. Obviously Sytch's interview was recorded well before her current legal issues.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Pro Wrestling Insider
GCW JERSEY J-CUP THIS SATURDAY IN JERSEY CITY, COMPLETE DETAILS
Game Changer Wrestling returns to Jersey City, NJ this Saturday 2/11 for the 2023 Jersey J-Cup at White Eagle Hall, featuring the first round at 2 PM and the finals at 7 PM, all streaming live on FITE+. The first round features:. *Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Komander vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE HEADING TO EL PASO THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny (non title) *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns. *Ricky Starks enters the JAS...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. *Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella in a Fatal Four Way to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. *Montez Ford vs. Elias...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE VIDEOS
Elimination Chamber pods destroyed: WWE Top 10, Feb. 5, 2023. WWE 2K23 First Look: Royal Rumble — Big E vs. Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Austin Creed!. Dakota Kai plays The Last Of Us Part I (Ep. 3) — Let's Play. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW'S COURT BAUER POSTS MESSAGE TO AUDIENCE AHEAD OF REELZ PREMIERE TONIGHT
MLW posted the following message from Court Bauer on their official website:. It’s been more than five years since we embarked on bringing back Major League Wrestling. During that time, we’ve introduced a new generation of wrestlers while showcasing gifted talent who had been underappreciated and underutilized elsewhere.
Pro Wrestling Insider
APPEARING ON RAW TONIGHT IS...
PWInsider.com reported this morning Lesnar was in Orlando for Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dark - Elevation on AEW's YouTube channel as well as distribution internationally:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari with Smart Mark Sterling. *Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & Diamante & Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW UNDERGROUND REPORT: LAST MAN STANDING. . . HAMMERSTONE VS NDUKA
Your announcers are Joe Dombrowski and Matt Striker. Matt is in the ring and he brings out Jacob Fatu. Matt says Jacob has something special. He says everyone is asking what is Jacob going to do with his title match. Jacob says it feels good to be back in Philadelphia....
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW UNDERGROUND THEME SONG REVEALED
MLW Underground premieres tomorrow night at 10pm only on REELZ. Major League Wrestling will open its historic Tuesday 10pm premiere of MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ with “Enemies With Benefits” by VIOLENT IDOLS as its official theme song. MLW hits the airwaves at 10pm this Tuesday night on...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MJF DEFENDS ZACHARY WENTZ
AEW Champion MJF posted the following on Twitter in defense of Zacharty Wentz, who was released from WWE NXT last year after his former wife Tweeted a photo of him wearing a Hitler mustache:. "Part 1. Everyone's afraid of talking honestly so I will. @ZacharyWentz isn't a antisemite. I lived...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR BUSTED OPEN AGAIN LAST NIGHT
Sonya Deville revealed on her Instagram Stories that she received seven stiches above her eye after being accidentally busted open above her left eye during a WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida. Deville was wrestling against Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat match when she was cut...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW RELEASES OFFICIAL PREVIEW FOR REELZ DEBUT
MLW UNDERGROUND WRESTLING premieres tonight at 10pm only on REELZ | How to get REELZ. The doors to the Underground open as EJ Nduka collides with Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing World Heavyweight Championship bout! TONIGHT!. Two titans. Two champions. One goal: crush, batter and beat the other to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAST STOP BEFORE 'NUFF SAID PPV: NWA POWERRR TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's NWA Powerrr on their YouTube channel:. *The final stop before Saturday's 'Nuff Said PPV. *NWA Champion Tyrus' team vs. Matt Cardona's team - Winning Side picks Cardona vs. Tyrus stipulation for Saturday's PPV. *NWA Television Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Mims. *Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. JR Kratos. *Jax...
Comments / 0