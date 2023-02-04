Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUPERSTAR GRAHAM HOSPITALIZED AGAIN, MOXLEY HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND, NEW SPRING SLAM IN POUGHKEEPSIE & MORE
Former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Fame Superstar Graham was briefly released from the hospital to go to a rehabilitiation center but is again hospitalized again with heart issues. He has lost 50 lbs in the last three weeks, according to his official Facebook page. A GoFundMe to assist his family is now ongoing.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GCW JERSEY J-CUP THIS SATURDAY IN JERSEY CITY, COMPLETE DETAILS
Game Changer Wrestling returns to Jersey City, NJ this Saturday 2/11 for the 2023 Jersey J-Cup at White Eagle Hall, featuring the first round at 2 PM and the finals at 7 PM, all streaming live on FITE+. The first round features:. *Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Komander vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM ORLANDO, FLORIDA
Dana Brooke pinned Indi Hartwell in 6 minutes. Gallows & Anderson pinned The Creed Brothers in 8 minutes.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GAGNES, ABDULLAH THE BUTCHER TO BE HONORED AT TMART PROMOTIONS' THE GATHERING IV IN CHARLOTTE
WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher, Greg Gage and the late Verne Gagne have been announced as the first honorees at TMart Promotions' The Gathering IV in Charlotte, NC at the University Hilton the weekend of 8/5 as part of the event's traditional Friday evening banquet dinner.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BAYLEY HEADING TO WWE NXT THIS WEEK
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
BULLY RAY HEADING TO NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV THIS SATURDAY
The NWA has announced that Bully Ray will be ringside for the main event of this Saturday's 'Nuff Said PPV in Tampa, Florida, featuring Matt Cardona challenging NWA Champion Tyrus. The PPV, which will stream live on FITE.TV, will also feature:. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT STAR 'SUSPENDED'
WWE has announced that Grayson Waller has been "suspended" for the high crime of barging in on Shawn Michaels during the post-Vengeance Day media call:
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE: CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT NIGHT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny (non title) *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns. *Ricky Starks enters the JAS Gauntlet.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAMAGE CTRL ON NXT TUESDAY, USOS DEFEND TAG TITLES ON SMACKDOWN AND MORE
With the dust settling after Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. WWE returns tomorrow to the USA Network with the fallout from NXT Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for this Saturday's National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch vs Chris Adonis.
Pro Wrestling Insider
2/5 WWE IN PENSACOLA, FLORIDA RESULTS
*WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley is ruled a no contest when IYO SKY interferes. Becky Lynch hits the ring, setting up... *Becky and Biana defeated Bayley & SKY. *The Usos defeated Ricochet & Braun Strowman to retain the Undisputed Tag Team titles. *Candice LaRae defeated Piper Niven.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR BUSTED OPEN AGAIN LAST NIGHT
Sonya Deville revealed on her Instagram Stories that she received seven stiches above her eye after being accidentally busted open above her left eye during a WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida. Deville was wrestling against Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat match when she was cut...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLECON UPDATES FOR LOS ANGELES NEXT MONTH
Wrestlecon has announced that Impact Wrestling's Speedball Mike Bailey, who had perhaps of the most insanely bold series of in-ring performances over Wrestlemania weekend event last year in Dallas, will be returning to work the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow on Thursday 3/30. Will Ospreay and Hijo del Vikingo have already been announced for that event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SARAYA HEADING TO NYC, LUCHA BROTHERS SUPREME ACTION FIGURES AND MORE
Saraya has been announced for a rare signing on 3/12 in Queens, NY at the Big Event. Our friends at RingsideCollectibles.com have revealed the AEW Supreme Lucha Brothers action figures:. Sammy Guevara has released his latest video blog:
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE ON JERRY LAWLER
WMC-TV in Memphis is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke yesterday in Florida and underwent a subsequent surgery. Neither the Lawler family nor WWE have publicly confirmed. PWInsider.com sends our best wishes to Lawler and his family as he recovers. He is currently hospitalized and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE DUDLEY BOYS TO REUNITE IN PHILLY
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW UNDERGROUND REPORT: LAST MAN STANDING. . . HAMMERSTONE VS NDUKA
Your announcers are Joe Dombrowski and Matt Striker. Matt is in the ring and he brings out Jacob Fatu. Matt says Jacob has something special. He says everyone is asking what is Jacob going to do with his title match. Jacob says it feels good to be back in Philadelphia....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE VIDEOS
Elimination Chamber pods destroyed: WWE Top 10, Feb. 5, 2023. WWE 2K23 First Look: Royal Rumble — Big E vs. Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Austin Creed!. Dakota Kai plays The Last Of Us Part I (Ep. 3) — Let's Play.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S SET FOR REMAINDER OF YOUNG ROCK SEASON 3
After last week's Young Rock episode which told tales of young Pat Patterson, Andre the Giant and Peter Maivia's work in Hollywood, here are the plots for the remaining episodes this season:. This Friday 2/10 - "Miami, 1999: Dwayne lands his first part on a TV show but is dismayed...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ADAM COLE REMEMBERS JAY BRISCOE AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta Spills The Tea On The BCC | Hey! (EW), 2/5/23. Talk Is Jericho: Samoa Joe x Jay Briscoe & Wrestler’s Court. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
