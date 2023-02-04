Man shot and killed by police during standoff at New Jersey condo complex

Police shot and killed a man during a standoff in New Jersey.

Authorities say an emotionally disturbed man was visiting relatives at the Cedar Court Condo Complex in Fort Lee when he began making threats.

Officers responded and attempted to defuse the situation.

However, according to the building super, the man was clutching a knife and had trapped a teenage girl in the home.

Police have not yet identified the man in the incident.

Brooklyn resident Hamilton Leithauser was shocked to find a package in the mail containing the ashes of someone he's never met.

---------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News