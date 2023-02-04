Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Southampton 1-2 Wolves: Joao Gomes stars in second-half fightback to pile more misery on under-fire Saints boss Nathan Jones
Southampton were undone by a sensational second-half comeback from 10-man Wolves at a hostile St Mary's, with Joao Gomes scoring a late decider to pile more pressure on under-fire boss Nathan Jones - who has lost seven of his eight league games in charge. Gomes' clinical strike arrived 15 minutes...
SkySports
Graham Potter credits Tomas Soucek for his 'good save' as Chelsea are held by West Ham
Graham Potter congratulated Tomas Soucek for his "good save" after the officials waved away Chelsea's penalty appeals for handball in the 1-1 draw with West Ham. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
SkySports
Birmingham 2-0 West Brom: Hannibal Mejbri picks up goal and assist as Blues win Midlands derby
Hannibal Mejbri stole the show as his goal and assist earned Birmingham a 2-0 win over West Brom - to earn the Blues their first home win in 2023. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder took just 10 minutes to put his side in front in sensational fashion, curling a wide free-kick in from 35 yards out, deceiving West Brom goalkeeper David Button by pretending to go for a cross.
SkySports
Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Willian and Manor Solomon score as Cottagers end Forest's unbeaten run in 2023
Fulham ended Nottingham Forest’s unbeaten run in 2023 with a 2-0 victory, with goals coming from Willian and Manor Solomon. Brazilian winger Willian curled the opener past Keylor Navas and into the top corner (17), just ten minutes after Forest had to take centre-backs Willy Boly and Scott McKenna off due to a double injury blow in the same move.
SkySports
Liverpool to fund Jurgen Klopp for summer rebuild - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's papers... Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder appears to be in pole position to become the new manager of Leeds United after flying in to watch the team's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United. The Premier League's referees' chief Howard Webb has summoned...
SkySports
Tottenham Women 1-2 Man United Women: Marc Skinner's side return to top of WSL with win despite Ella Toone seeing red
Manchester United returned to the top of the Women's Super League after edging Spurs 2-1 in a fiery encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite midfielder Ella Toone seeing red. Leah Galton, scoring her fifth goal of the season, had given the visitors a deserved lead (67) but Marc Skinner's...
SkySports
Celtic 5-1 St Mirren: Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Oh Hyeon-gyu all on target as Celtic reach Scottish Cup quarters
Celtic stormed into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over St Mirren after a late flurry of goals at Parkhead. Tireless forward Daizen Maeda opened the scoring from close range in the 16th minute but the visitors, the only domestic side to beat Celtic this season, showed spirit and ambition to stay in the game.
SkySports
Rangers 3-2 Partick Thistle: Hosts survive Scottish Cup scare after 'free goal' controversy
Rangers survived a Scottish Cup scare to beat Partick Thistle 3-2 but the fifth-round tie threw up a hugely controversial incident which saw both sides grab a goal each. Jags captain Kevin Holt gave the Championship side the interval lead with a penalty after 35 minutes after a VAR check and Croatia striker Antonio Colak, who had been penalised for handball for the spot-kick, levelled with a header five minutes after the restart.
SkySports
Leeds 0-2 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho score late goals to overcome stubborn rivals
Manchester United found a way to beat managerless Leeds at the second time of asking as late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho gave them a 2-0 win at Elland Road. Having drawn 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the two fierce rivals faced off again in West...
SkySports
Shrewsbury 3-2 Port Vale: Steve Cotterill's Shrews record sixth straight win
Shrewsbury made it six league wins on the spin for the first time since April 2015 as they edged a five-goal thriller with a 3-2 League One comeback victory against Port Vale. Steve Cotterill's side suffered a horror festive period with three-straight defeats and were then knocked out of the FA Cup.
SkySports
Burnley 3-0 Preston: Nathan Tella hat-trick steers Clarets to victory
Nathan Tella scored a superb hat-trick to help record-equalling Burnley cruise to a 3-0 Championship victory over Lancashire rivals Preston at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. Tella, a 23-year-old loanee from Southampton, was labelled "a rough diamond" by manager Vincent Kompany last week after impressing in the north west. And...
SkySports
Tomas Soucek's 'save' against Chelsea | Graham Potter: They needed their 'keeper!
Chelsea were denied a penalty in their 1-1 draw against West Ham after Tomas Soucek appeared to have blocked a shot with his hand. Speaking in his post-match presser, Graham Potter joked that it was a good save from the Hammers midfielder.
SkySports
Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker substituted at half-time with apparent injury
Erling Haaland was substituted at half-time of Manchester City's Premier League game with Aston Villa after sustaining an apparent thigh injury. The striker appeared to be struggling with a thigh problem after a collision with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez midway through the half. He managed to play on and grabbed an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's goal as City led 3-0 at half-time and eventually won the game 3-1 after Ollie Watkins responded for Villa in the second half.
SkySports
Rodrigo Bentancur injury: Tottenham fearing the worst over knee issue as they face midfield crisis
Tottenham are facing a midfield injury crisis ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, with the club fearing the worst after Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a knee injury at Leicester on Saturday. Bentancur opened the scoring for Spurs but was forced off after 65 minutes during what turned out to be...
SkySports
Sunderland 1-0 Reading: Patrick Roberts seals late win for Black Cats
Patrick Roberts struck late on as Sunderland moved to within a point of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places with a 1-0 win over struggling Reading. The Black Cats looked set to be dealt a blow in their pursuit of a top-six spot, as stubborn Reading frustrated the hosts for long periods at the Stadium of Light.
SkySports
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton: Robert Sanchez howler costs dominant visitors as PGMOL apologises for VAR mistake
Robert Sanchez's second-half gaffe and a VAR error cost Brighton a deserved win at Crystal Palace as the Seagulls' winless run against their rivals extended to a seventh match. Brighton arrived at Selhurst Park intent on maintaining their unlikely challenge for the Champions League places, and should have left with...
SkySports
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford as one of the best forwards in Europe after latest strike
Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe and told the Manchester United frontman to stay hungry following his latest goal in Sunday's win at Leeds. After the old rivals drew 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the reverse fixture was on course...
SkySports
Super League 2023: Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth ready to lead home-city club's challenge
The work he did in carving out a 12-year professional career which included four seasons in the Super League with home city club Wakefield Trinity helped him realise he may have a future in coaching though. Now head coach of Trinity, having been appointed Willie Poching's successor in September last...
SkySports
Leicester 4-1 Tottenham: Antonio Conte endures painful return to dugout in chastening defeat
Cristian Stellini apologised for a lack of effort from Tottenham after they were thrashed 4-1 at Leicester on Antonio Conte's return to the dugout. Less than a week after Spurs were at their best to see off Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - a match Conte missed as he recuperated from an operation - they were outplayed and outfought at the King Power, with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes masterminding the home side's victory.
SkySports
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford: Ivan Toney heads in equaliser to cancel out Leandro Trossard opener as Gunners move six points clear
Arsenal missed the opportunity to move eight points clear at the top as Ivan Toney headed in a deserved equaliser for Brentford to earn a 1-1 draw at the Emirates. The Gunners had been on course to bounce back from defeat at Everton and move well clear of their title rivals Manchester City, who can reduce the gap against Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Super Sunday before playing Arsenal on Wednesday, when Leandro Trossard tapped home just five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.
Comments / 0