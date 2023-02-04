ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Graham Potter credits Tomas Soucek for his 'good save' as Chelsea are held by West Ham

Graham Potter congratulated Tomas Soucek for his "good save" after the officials waved away Chelsea's penalty appeals for handball in the 1-1 draw with West Ham. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
Birmingham 2-0 West Brom: Hannibal Mejbri picks up goal and assist as Blues win Midlands derby

Hannibal Mejbri stole the show as his goal and assist earned Birmingham a 2-0 win over West Brom - to earn the Blues their first home win in 2023. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder took just 10 minutes to put his side in front in sensational fashion, curling a wide free-kick in from 35 yards out, deceiving West Brom goalkeeper David Button by pretending to go for a cross.
Liverpool to fund Jurgen Klopp for summer rebuild - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's papers... Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder appears to be in pole position to become the new manager of Leeds United after flying in to watch the team's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United. The Premier League's referees' chief Howard Webb has summoned...
Rangers 3-2 Partick Thistle: Hosts survive Scottish Cup scare after 'free goal' controversy

Rangers survived a Scottish Cup scare to beat Partick Thistle 3-2 but the fifth-round tie threw up a hugely controversial incident which saw both sides grab a goal each. Jags captain Kevin Holt gave the Championship side the interval lead with a penalty after 35 minutes after a VAR check and Croatia striker Antonio Colak, who had been penalised for handball for the spot-kick, levelled with a header five minutes after the restart.
Shrewsbury 3-2 Port Vale: Steve Cotterill's Shrews record sixth straight win

Shrewsbury made it six league wins on the spin for the first time since April 2015 as they edged a five-goal thriller with a 3-2 League One comeback victory against Port Vale. Steve Cotterill's side suffered a horror festive period with three-straight defeats and were then knocked out of the FA Cup.
Burnley 3-0 Preston: Nathan Tella hat-trick steers Clarets to victory

Nathan Tella scored a superb hat-trick to help record-equalling Burnley cruise to a 3-0 Championship victory over Lancashire rivals Preston at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. Tella, a 23-year-old loanee from Southampton, was labelled "a rough diamond" by manager Vincent Kompany last week after impressing in the north west. And...
Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker substituted at half-time with apparent injury

Erling Haaland was substituted at half-time of Manchester City's Premier League game with Aston Villa after sustaining an apparent thigh injury. The striker appeared to be struggling with a thigh problem after a collision with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez midway through the half. He managed to play on and grabbed an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's goal as City led 3-0 at half-time and eventually won the game 3-1 after Ollie Watkins responded for Villa in the second half.
Sunderland 1-0 Reading: Patrick Roberts seals late win for Black Cats

Patrick Roberts struck late on as Sunderland moved to within a point of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places with a 1-0 win over struggling Reading. The Black Cats looked set to be dealt a blow in their pursuit of a top-six spot, as stubborn Reading frustrated the hosts for long periods at the Stadium of Light.
Leicester 4-1 Tottenham: Antonio Conte endures painful return to dugout in chastening defeat

Cristian Stellini apologised for a lack of effort from Tottenham after they were thrashed 4-1 at Leicester on Antonio Conte's return to the dugout. Less than a week after Spurs were at their best to see off Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - a match Conte missed as he recuperated from an operation - they were outplayed and outfought at the King Power, with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes masterminding the home side's victory.
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford: Ivan Toney heads in equaliser to cancel out Leandro Trossard opener as Gunners move six points clear

Arsenal missed the opportunity to move eight points clear at the top as Ivan Toney headed in a deserved equaliser for Brentford to earn a 1-1 draw at the Emirates. The Gunners had been on course to bounce back from defeat at Everton and move well clear of their title rivals Manchester City, who can reduce the gap against Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Super Sunday before playing Arsenal on Wednesday, when Leandro Trossard tapped home just five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

