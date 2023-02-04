Erling Haaland was substituted at half-time of Manchester City's Premier League game with Aston Villa after sustaining an apparent thigh injury. The striker appeared to be struggling with a thigh problem after a collision with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez midway through the half. He managed to play on and grabbed an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's goal as City led 3-0 at half-time and eventually won the game 3-1 after Ollie Watkins responded for Villa in the second half.

1 DAY AGO