Bloomington, IN

Referred to committee: Should city council remove member of Bloomington’s traffic commission for “posting obscene and inappropriate statements…”?

By Dave Askins
bsquarebulletin.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
bsquarebulletin.com

Election 2023 notebook: Filings on final day mean contested clerk/treasurer race in Ellettsville

The finalization of polling sites for the 2023 municipal elections in Monroe County could not be decided at last Thursday’s meeting of the three-member election board. That’s because it was still an open question whether any elections would be held in Ellettsville and Stinesville—the other incorporated areas in Monroe County besides Bloomington.
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
Lansing Daily

Student Shot, Killed at Bus Stop Leads to Lockdown on Schools

Police and school officials in Greenwood, Indiana, say that a student was shot and killed at a bus top, prompting several schools in the area to go into lockdown on Thursday morning. The Greenwood Police Department said Thursday that it responded to a homicide and that the victim was “a student at Whiteland Community High School.” The … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
GREENWOOD, IN
Lansing Daily

Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made

About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight

Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Thorntown Man Arrested After Pursuit

On Friday, February 3, just before 4:30 p.m., Trooper McQueary was patrolling US 52 near Manson Colfax Road. Trooper McQueary attempted to stop a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt for speeding, along with numerous other traffic violations. The driver was later identified as Travis Martin, 29, from Thorntown. When Trooper McQueary attempted to stop the Cobalt, it fled southeast on US 52 at a high rate of speed.
THORNTOWN, IN

