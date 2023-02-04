Read full article on original website
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' consensus recommendation: 3.00 (Hold) In November 2021, International Business Machines (IBM) spun-off its massive Kyndryl (KD, $13.21) division. This unit is one of the largest providers of managed IT infrastructure services. On Nov. 4, 2021 – their first day of trading – shares of Kyndryl closed at $26.38. But,...
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) made its debut on 04/19/2011, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated...
Taco Bell powers Yum Brands quarterly same-store sales beat
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc YUM.N beat Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as more cash-strapped consumers flocked to its Taco Bell restaurant chain for pocket-friendly meals and snacks amid still high inflation. Taco Bell has lured more customers with its cheap menu offerings such as...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Is Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 06/23/2005, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) provides investors broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and...
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
Should Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/17/2006. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $17.19 billion, making...
Illumina (ILMN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2022, Illumina (ILMN) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion. With...
BlackRock Increases Position in Pure Storage (PSTG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.50MM shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2019 they reported 10.75MM shares and 4.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
Should IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 05/16/2017, the IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by New York Life Investments. It has amassed assets over $278.80...
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $6.60, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Fisker Inc. (FSR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $8.15, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRQ was trading at a 1.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $210.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
American Assets Trust (AAT) Q4 FFO Surpass Estimates
American Assets Trust (AAT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
