6 Best Online Electric Guitar Lessons of 2023

By Allison Johnson
 4 days ago

Online electric guitar lessons make it easy for you to learn at your own pace. The best part is that you get to pick where you start. If you listen to metal and that’s what inspired you to play, you may want to take metal lessons. If you’re into jazz or funk, there’s a lesson for that too. See which of these beginner and intermediate courses is perfect for your goals.

1. Complete Guitar Lessons System – Beginner to Advanced

If you’re looking for a course that guides you from beginner to advanced, you’ll love this top-rated course. It includes everything a newbie will need to know. This course is described as direct and to the point. You’ll learn guitar theory, and scales, and will have a logical step-by-step method to play songs and master chords. With 40 hours of on-demand video and downloadable resources, you’ll have plenty of material to learn. It’s a great pick for beginners and intermediate and advanced players that need to go back and relearn a technique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYIIX_0kcj0Sd500

2. Ultimate Beginner Electric Guitar Masterclass

Here’s another great pick for beginners. This course covers a lot. You’ll learn basic music theory, how to master the guitar fretboard, and how to read tabs with ease. The course will have a technique that will help you become an exemplary player when you’re ready for intermediate and advanced courses. You’ll also learn riffs and how to improvise. Students love Henry Olsen’s courses for good reason—they’re easy to follow and there’s a lot of material for the price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkW73_0kcj0Sd500

3. Ultimate Worship Electric & Acoustic Guitar Lessons

Learning worship guitar may be on your radar if you want to (or currently) play at church. This beginner guitar course is also intermediate-friendly, as you’ll learn various guitar effects and tips for playing with a worship band. Erich Andreas will also teach you everything you need to know about using a capo and different tuned guitars. You’ll also learn how to use amps, effects, and techniques for a modern worship band. (This will make a great gift to anyone at church interested in learning).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yicss_0kcj0Sd500

4. Traditional-Style Electric Blues Guitar For Beginners

Love traditional blues music? This is the course for you. This beginner and intermediate-friendly course provide you with materials to learn basic blues rhythm guitar (in various styles recorded during the ’50s and ’60s). Even if you’re into contemporary blues rock, this is a great starting point. This course is under $25, which is a total steal. Fans of Muddy Waters, Jimmy Rogers, and T-Bone Walker will love every minute (or all 3 hours) of this course. Get ready to master basic rhythm patterns, chords, turnarounds, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zch0b_0kcj0Sd500

5. Ultimate Black Metal Guitar!

Channel your inner Eddie Munson with a metal guitar lesson. This $49 course has over 5 hours of video available (for lifetime access) along with 66 downloadable resources as well. You’ll learn black metal and heavy metal guitar techniques that will make playing so much more fun. Even if you’re an intermediate player, this is a great chance to fill in the holes of music theory, scales, and chords. You’ll also learn how to write riffs, songs, harmonies, melodies, and a lot more techniques that will enhance your writing. A customer gave this course a 5-star rating, writing “It is no exaggeration, Simon Smith is BY FAR the best black metal guitar instructor on the planet! And I am saying this as someone who can play metal guitar to a decent basic-to-intermediate level.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42G4yh_0kcj0Sd500

6. Funk Rhythm Guitar Techniques

This course is under $35 and requires a basic understanding of guitar playing. And of course, an interest in funk rhythm techniques. If that sounds like you, consider this course. The 7-part course teaches you rhythmic strumming and muting techniques, how to use fills in your riffs, and a whole lot more. You’ll even learn valuable skills for playing with a bass player and drummer. So whether you’re a James Brown or Red Hot Chili Peppers fan, you’ll enjoy learning each technique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ctvd_0kcj0Sd500

Photo Gettyimages.com

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

