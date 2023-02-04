Read full article on original website
Evaluating whether this new proposal can help SUSHI beat the bears
SUSHI Vesting Merkle Tree Clawback passed implementation with over 99% support. A few metrics and market indicators were bullish, but SUSHI’s daily chart was red. On 6 February, SushiSwap [SUSHI] announced that its proposal for Sushi Vesting Merkle Tree Clawback got approved for implementation. Realistic or not, here’s SUSHI’s...
Cardano: Why increase in whale transactions should be a cause of concern
ADA has seen a rally in large whale transactions in the past few days. Price assessment, however, revealed that a price reversal might be imminent. Layer 1 coin Cardano [ADA] has seen a spike in large whale transactions in the past few days, data from Santiment revealed. Realistic or not,...
The Sandbox [SAND] sees large inflows into exchanges: Good news for investors?
The Sandbox saw close to 100 million inflows into exchanges in recent days. The token unlock event coming up in a few days might be a motivating factor. The value of The Sandbox [SAND] increased significantly at the start of 2023. Nevertheless, price movement has slowed recently, and a review of several crucial parameters revealed that some significant events for the game token might take shape.
How SingularityNET [AGIX] built momentum amid rising ChatGPT traction
AGIX topped social volume among all assets in the seven days. The token direction might continue in an upturned despite being overbought. Blockchain-powered AI token SingularityNET [AGIX], on the premise of the ChatGPT adoption, increased 680% in the last 30 days. Yes, the surge in value may not be surprising as it’s not the first time that breakthroughs in other sectors impact tokens linked with them.
Ripple’s CTO confirms ‘never happening’ proposal as XRP momentum slides
Ripple’s development head held the firm’s ground on the global reserve currency proposal. XRP’s momentum drifted towards the reds. A section of the Ripple [XRP] community has long hoped for approval for the token’s buyback proposal since 2021. But all that desire may now be a pipe dream as the project’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) put a nail to the coffin.
Shiba Inu is strongly bullish but sellers can look for scalping opportunities soon
The market structure was firmly bullish. The price headed into a cloud of resistance, which meant a pullback could occur. Bitcoin hovered about the $23.4k mark at press...
South Korea issues guidance on security tokens, details inside
South Korea’s financial regulator has issued a set of guidelines outlining which types of digital assets will be considered and regulated as securities in the country. In a press release shared on 6 February, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South Korea has issued a set of guidelines outlining which types of digital assets will be considered and regulated as securities in the country.
Aptos’ [APT] 350% performance could finally meet a stumbling block- Here’s why
The decline in CMF and Aroon shows that the APT rally was on the verge of an end. Sentiment trended negative, but whales sustained buying momentum. The incredible performance by Aptos [APT] since the start of 2023 could eventually come to a halt, as per a 6 February Santiment insight. For holders of the Layer-one (L1) token, the few days in 2023 would be that would last in their memory. According to CoinMarketCap, APT’s 30-day performance was a monumental 302.31% increase.
Dogecoin [DOGE] maintains its uptrend – Is a $0.1 value feasible?
DOGE chalked a rising channel. The Funding Rate was positive as monthly holders' saw gains. Dogecoin [DOGE] enjoyed a double boost in the past few days and...
How SAND has fared since the commencement of its token unlock
The Sandbox commenced a token unlock process of 170 million SAND tokens. The market has since traded in a tight range. In the last 12 hours, The Sandbox executed a massive unlock rollout, releasing a total of 170 million SAND tokens worth $130 million. The unlock was carried out from...
Axie Infinity has support at $10.15 but bears could have upper hand unless…
The inefficiency from $9.7 was not filled completely. A move above $12.3 can herald the next leg upward for AXS. Axie Infinity has receded from $14 in the...
Solana’s ‘bull trap’ risks pushing SOL down by about 20%
SOL's price has tripled since January. It could face a correction because of a key metric divergence and a bearish pattern. Solana [SOL] bulls should be ready...
Ethereum [ETH]: Rising gas fees affect not just the real world, but Web3 as well
Rising gas prices could affect Ethereum. NFT trades decline, but traders show optimism. As the Ethereum [ETH] network continues to grow, new data has revealed an alarming trend. Gas fees on the Ethereum network have been steadily increasing since the network’s recent merge. This rise in gas prices might hinder the adoption of Ethereum, as it could make the network inaccessible to users who cannot afford the fees.
Ethereum’s future hinges on validators amidst declining interest and market trends
Ethereum network’s validator numbers remained steady despite bear market. Decreased whale interest, network growth, velocity, and trader sentiment raised concerns. Validators on Ethereum [ETH] could play a significant role in the network’s future. New data on 6 February suggested that the number of new validators added to the network remained constant in 2022, even during the bear market.
GRT plots rising graph as it surges 30% in 24 hours: More to come?
The Graph (GRT) has surged over 100% in value in February so far. The token was overvalued at press time. Following a decline in value in 2022, The Graph [GRT] has recovered alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The value, however, has been rising even more rapidly since the beginning of February 2023. So, to what ends might this be happening, and what might the future hold?
XRP retests support zone: Bulls can look to book profits here
XRP consolidated beneath the highs of a range over the past three weeks. This consolidation can see a breakout provided Bitcoin defends $22.3k. Ripple [XRP] saw some volatility...
What’s in store for the Optimism token’s long-term holders?
Optimism token interest spikes, but multiple factors threaten growth. Bedrock upgrade proposal may revive declining interest in Optimism protocol. Optimism‘s token, OP, witnessed a surge in its trading volume over the last few days. This spike in interest suggested that the Optimism protocol was gaining popularity. It was further highlighted by the dominance of OP in Uniswap trading pairs.
Despite TRON dominating Ethereum, new challenges emerge for TRX
TRON outperformed Ethereum in stablecoin dominance. The network’s growth is shown in TVL, whale interest, and price increase. The cryptocurrency world has seen tremendous growth in recent times, with several networks vying for dominance in different sectors. One area where TRON [TRX] has been making significant headway is in the stablecoin sector.
Fantom: Here are the levels to watch out for after FTM’s $0.65 rejection
Fantom had a bearish short-term momentum after posting strong gains throughout January. A pullback to $0.5 or deeper was possible. Fantom [FTM] saw a pullback of nearly 20%...
Solana posts losses over the past week, but here’s why buyers are interested
The higher timeframe market structure remained bullish. Demand is likely to be seen on a dip to $22.7. Solana traded within a range formation. Longer-term investors have reasons...
