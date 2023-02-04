Socks of Love brings warmth to Jonesborough residents in various ways

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless vets see permanent housing thanks to James H. Quillen Med Center
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hundreds of homeless Veterans in the Tri-Cities region now have permanent housing thanks to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC). A release from JHQVAMC said the facility provided housing placements to 232 Veterans experiencing homelessness as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) nationwide goal to […]
Herald and Tribune
Positive Points: ‘We Did It Together’ returns
We have been back at it again…a reboot of the play “We Did It Together.”. Yes, you have heard that title before; it is the wonderful play performed at the McKinney Center last year. So many people did not get to see the play last year and kept asking if it would be performed again.
Moon Coffee and Tea House to open in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jared Sand and Brett Dial have dreamed of opening a business since their days in college, nearly a decade ago. On Feb. 20, that dream will become a reality when they open Moon Coffee and Tea House on 325 East Main Street in their hometown of Johnson City. “We’re both […]
Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
Herald and Tribune
Is genealogy tourism a thing? Why yes, it is!
(Editor’s Note: Heritage Tourism and Genealogy are probably some of my favorite topics when it comes to local and regional topics. I even wrote my thesis entitled, “Heritage Tourism in Washington County, Tennessee: Linking Place, Placelessness, and Preservation,” in 2016, on the subject. If you would like to learn more about the historical background and theoretical practices heritage tourism in Washington County, please take time to look up my thesis at https://dc.etsu.edu/cgi/viewcontent. cgi?article=4542&context=etd and take a read! — C.F. Bailey)
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough examines how to solve restaurant scarcity
All over the nation, towns just like Jonesborough are seeing the effects of a volatile market and price increases across the board making it difficult for entrepreneurs looking to open restaurants. “It takes a lot of money to open a restaurant. And the failure rate is well over 50%,” said...
East TN woman sentenced for using PPP loan on Trump resort stay, plastic surgery
An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery.
Elizabethton high schoolers present findings in Redhead Murders investigation
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Elizabethton High School students and their teacher believe a single person is responsible for the Redhead Murders after undertaking a months-long investigation. The Redhead Murders took place in the mid-1980s across the South, leaving several women with red or brown hair dead. Many of the victims were found in Tennessee, […]
WATE
IGA store being sold after 35 years
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
WATE
Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, TN
Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, …. Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was...
Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, mother detailed injuries
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Johnson City women were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect on Monday. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to Niswonger Children’s Emergency Room on Monday in reference to alleged child abuse that occurred at an apartment in the Johnson City […]
wfmynews2.com
Woman gets prison time for using PPP loans to fund Florida resort trip, cosmetic surgery
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Hawkins County woman previously convicted of wire fraud in 2019 will spend more time in prison after pleading guilty to using federal pandemic relief funds in 2021 to pay for a trip to a luxury Florida resort as well as cosmetic surgery. The U.S. Attorney's...
Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
Local school officials react to governor’s proposed teacher pay increase
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school districts are excited about a proposed increase to teachers’ pay in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has proposed $125 million for teacher pay raises across the state. Local school officials say this would further support their teachers, who they see as the backbone of the education system. “It’s an […]
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
UPDATE Feb. 8, 8:17 a.m.: The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police. GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain
KINGSPORT — An audit of the city of Kingsport showed a school employee used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to avoid paying taxes. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company LLP, details the city’s finances for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which ended in June.
Drug operation nets 2 at Big Stone Gap motel
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task […]
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
wymt.com
SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in Southwest Virginia are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally started. Crews with the Appalachia Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on Callahan Avenue early Monday morning. Firefighters say all the doors and windows were secured and they have...
Bristol-based composer comes up short at Grammy Awards
Dave Eggar and his partner were nominated twice for songs on an album recorded during the pandemic at a studio in downtown Bristol. The post Bristol-based composer comes up short at Grammy Awards appeared first on Cardinal News.
