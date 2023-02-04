Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Feb. 6 Associated Press Poll
Tennessee basketball fell four spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press poll after a 1-1 week saw the Vols lose at Florida and defeat then-No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are one of just two SEC teams in this week’s AP Poll coming in behind...
wgnsradio.com
Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach
SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their second matchup against the rival Vanderbilt Commodores.
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker explains why one of his Vols teammates got ‘mad’ at him this season
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker appeared on 104.5 The Zone’s “Ramon, Kayla, and Will” last week and he explained why one of his UT teammates got “mad” at him this past season. Hooker said that Vols offensive tackle Darnell Wright gave the Tennessee quarterback a...
Wilson Central High School evacuated Monday after receiving harmful threat
Wilson Central High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after the school and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office received a harmful threat.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
My Two Cents: Hello, Nashville, It's Good to Be Home
New AllTitans.com publisher Tom Brew says hello to Nashville, finally coming home to his family roots after an award-winning journalism career in Florida and Indiana. Here is his first column for the Sports Illustrated/FanNation site, with plans for his strong lineup of reporters and staff for the coming year, and links to new social media sites.
Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Tennessee State University Becomes First HBCU Marching Band to Win a Grammy Award
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are officially here, and it’s already off to a historic start. Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for “Best Roots Gospel Album” for The Urban Hymnal. The moment marks the first time a collegiate marching band earned a nomination and won in this category in the ceremony’s history.
WATE
Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville
This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince. This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince.
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
Racist graffiti found on message board at MTSU student dorm
Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) is turning to the campus community for information after racist graffiti was reportedly discovered on the message board of a student dorm door on Friday night.
WKRN
Barricaded man at Columbia home
Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors …. Desperate search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria following an earthquake that has claimed the...
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.
WSMV
Teddy bear made from late ‘Mammie’s jacket’ found at Goodwill
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A teddy bear made from a grandmother’s jacket — found at a Goodwill in Cookeville — could soon be back in the hands of its family with the help of a Facebook group. Regena Moreno posted two photos of the teddy bear...
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
thunder1320.com
McCoy sentenced to 30 years in brutal shooting death of ex wife
NOTE – THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE CONSIDERED DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. James Richard McCoy, of Manchester has been sentence to 30 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections for the September 2018 murder of his ex wife. McCoy on Monday, Feb 6, 2023, pled guilty...
Serial lamp thief wanted in Franklin
The man is accused of visiting Abby Leigh Gifts in Berry Farms on at least three occasions and took decorative lamps and accessories.
New 'wind telephone' helps grievers find closure in East Nashville
A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
