Murfreesboro, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Feb. 6 Associated Press Poll

Tennessee basketball fell four spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press poll after a 1-1 week saw the Vols lose at Florida and defeat then-No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are one of just two SEC teams in this week’s AP Poll coming in behind...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach

SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
SEWANEE, TN
AllTitans

My Two Cents: Hello, Nashville, It's Good to Be Home

New AllTitans.com publisher Tom Brew says hello to Nashville, finally coming home to his family roots after an award-winning journalism career in Florida and Indiana. Here is his first column for the Sports Illustrated/FanNation site, with plans for his strong lineup of reporters and staff for the coming year, and links to new social media sites.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
WATE

Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville

This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince. This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Barricaded man at Columbia home

Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors …. Desperate search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria following an earthquake that has claimed the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

McCoy sentenced to 30 years in brutal shooting death of ex wife

NOTE – THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE CONSIDERED DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. James Richard McCoy, of Manchester has been sentence to 30 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections for the September 2018 murder of his ex wife. McCoy on Monday, Feb 6, 2023, pled guilty...
MANCHESTER, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN

