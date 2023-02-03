Read full article on original website
Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
Teen suspected of shooting mother, killing man in Atlanta's Princeton Lakes neighborhood: APD
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and a woman injured in Atlanta's Princeton Lakes neighborhood Monday afternoon. The suspect police said is the teenage son of the female victim. The Atlanta Police Department said the two were shot around 4:30 p.m. at the...
'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death
ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
Cobb sheriff's deputy recruit fired, faces charges after attacking detainee: officials
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy recruit at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office has been fired, arrested and now is facing charges after what Sheriff Craig Owens described as an attack on a detainee he was handling. Sheriff Owens said an "exchange of words" led to the incident involving...
Paulding Sheriff's Office mourns loss of retired K-9
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a former K-9 officer who had served the agency for nearly a decade had died at the age of 15. The sheriff's office said K-9 Major would have been 16 in April. The K-9 officer was described...
Case involving officer whose K-9 attacked Alpharetta man to be presented to grand jury
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 2021 case involving an Alpharetta officer whose K-9 attacked a man outside his home will be presented to a grand jury. A city official on Monday confirmed to 11Alive that the Fulton County District Attorney's Office had verbally notified the city in January about plans to present the case to a grand jury in March.
Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals
ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
Here's which Georgia artists won at the 2023 Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES — Georgia showed up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night and some of those trophies are coming home to Atlanta!. Nearly four years after Atlanta native Future won his first Grammy, the hip-hop artist now has a second one. The rapper and producer won the...
Perry vs. Griffin in region basketball matchup
Last week of regular season basketball for high school in the Peach State before region tournament time. Perry hosting Griffin in a make-up game from two weeks ago.
