Atlanta, GA

WMAZ

Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death

ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Paulding Sheriff's Office mourns loss of retired K-9

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a former K-9 officer who had served the agency for nearly a decade had died at the age of 15. The sheriff's office said K-9 Major would have been 16 in April. The K-9 officer was described...
WMAZ

Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals

ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Here's which Georgia artists won at the 2023 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES — Georgia showed up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night and some of those trophies are coming home to Atlanta!. Nearly four years after Atlanta native Future won his first Grammy, the hip-hop artist now has a second one. The rapper and producer won the...
ATLANTA, GA

