Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State FairGrant Piper NewsHillsborough County, FL
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
She Turned Out to be a Model Heart PatientH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa PeacocksModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
St. Pete hosts car wash fundraiser to help provide swim lessons for those in need
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is giving those in the local community a great opportunity to give back!. The 2023 Firefighter Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 will give 10 percent of its proceeds to providing free swim lessons to children in need of financial assistance in the community, a spokesperson for the city announced Monday.
The story of Tampa's very first Black school for children
Tampa History Center historian Fred Hearns highlights Tampa's very first Black school that educated Black scholars for more than nine decades.
Bay News 9
First Black Curator of History to be featured in upcoming exhibition
TAMPA BAY, Fla -- Fred Hearns isn’t just the first Curator of Black History in Tampa. He’s the first Curator there to end up in an upcoming exhibition. February 15: Talk on historically Black neighborhoods in Tampa. February 24: Reception and sneak peek at summer exhibition. February 25:...
Bay News 9
Tampa Library home to largest African-American genealogy collection
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Public Library system is home to the largest genealogy collection in the Southeast. Tampa has the largest genealogy collection in the Southeast. The program is free and offers one-on-one help. Genealogy resources are available at every branch of the Hillsborough County Public Library.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
It's not all about food: Explosive changes coming to Feeding Tampa Bay
There is a national push to make sure no one goes hungry and to end hunger. Feeding Tampa Bay groundbreaking to provide meals and services to people in need
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas County Hospice desperately needs volunteers
February 7, 2023 - Local nonprofit healthcare organizations Empath Health and Suncoast Hospice are in “dire” need of all types of volunteers. The organizations lost 30 to 50% of their volunteer staff during the pandemic, and many are not returning. For more information on how to help address a great need, visit the website here.
St. Pete's first-ever 'Sunshine City Smokeout' BBQ competition happens this weekend
Head to Spa Beach by the pier.
Bay News 9
Pinellas County to hold Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Government is holding a statewide Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday at 10 a.m. During the drill, schools, organizations and individuals will simulate a Tornado Warning and find a safe place to cover, officials with the county announced. The Great Tornado Drill is a...
Bay News 9
Retired Hillsborough County math teacher reaches thousands of students on YouTube
TAMPA, Fla. — While many parents limit screen time for their kids, one retired Hillsborough County math teacher may provide a reason to reconsider — at least if their children are watching her YouTube channel. Marcia Silberman, who taught in a classroom for 30, launched her own channel...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
The Nauti Duchess to Open in Downtown St. Petersburg
The nautical restaurant concept will open in the old Detroit Hotel building
How churches played a role in Black history
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Churches play a vital role in Black history, but they're more than just places of worship. They offer hope, opportunity and a sense of community that too often Black communities were not granted. “The church was the hub of the community,” Pastor Wayne Thompson said....
Bay News 9
Busch Gardens, Adventure Island looking to fill hundreds of openings
TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island water park are hiring for hundreds of positions that range from entry level to professional roles. Open roles include lifeguards, security, food service, merchandise and more. Busch Gardens will hold hiring events on Feb. 17 and 18. The parks...
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
Upcoming concerts in Tampa Bay, FL
Wanting to add more concerts and festivals to your 2023 calendar? Check out these local + regional music events coming up in the next few weeks.
Food Network stars’ new restaurant to open in Sarasota this week
Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy, from the Food Network show "Summer Rush", are set to open a new restaurant named The Chateau Sarasota on Tuesday.
Comments / 0