10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete hosts car wash fundraiser to help provide swim lessons for those in need

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is giving those in the local community a great opportunity to give back!. The 2023 Firefighter Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 will give 10 percent of its proceeds to providing free swim lessons to children in need of financial assistance in the community, a spokesperson for the city announced Monday.
Bay News 9

First Black Curator of History to be featured in upcoming exhibition

TAMPA BAY, Fla -- Fred Hearns isn’t just the first Curator of Black History in Tampa. He’s the first Curator there to end up in an upcoming exhibition. February 15: Talk on historically Black neighborhoods in Tampa. February 24: Reception and sneak peek at summer exhibition. February 25:...
Bay News 9

Tampa Library home to largest African-American genealogy collection

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Public Library system is home to the largest genealogy collection in the Southeast. Tampa has the largest genealogy collection in the Southeast. The program is free and offers one-on-one help. Genealogy resources are available at every branch of the Hillsborough County Public Library.
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas County Hospice desperately needs volunteers

February 7, 2023 - Local nonprofit healthcare organizations Empath Health and Suncoast Hospice are in “dire” need of all types of volunteers. The organizations lost 30 to 50% of their volunteer staff during the pandemic, and many are not returning. For more information on how to help address a great need, visit the website here.
Bay News 9

Pinellas County to hold Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Government is holding a statewide Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday at 10 a.m. During the drill, schools, organizations and individuals will simulate a Tornado Warning and find a safe place to cover, officials with the county announced. The Great Tornado Drill is a...
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store

Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
10 Tampa Bay

How churches played a role in Black history

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Churches play a vital role in Black history, but they're more than just places of worship. They offer hope, opportunity and a sense of community that too often Black communities were not granted. “The church was the hub of the community,” Pastor Wayne Thompson said....
Bay News 9

Busch Gardens, Adventure Island looking to fill hundreds of openings

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island water park are hiring for hundreds of positions that range from entry level to professional roles. Open roles include lifeguards, security, food service, merchandise and more. Busch Gardens will hold hiring events on Feb. 17 and 18. The parks...
