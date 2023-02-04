Did you notice that the article doesn't say that the Federal Government has reduced funding? There are no cuts just no extra money. This can be blamed on the Biden Administration not the Governor.
So does that mean.... Our electric bill will go down...... I doubt it.... Governor Abbott spends our tax paying money like if it was his Personal Piggy Bank..... And making all electric companies richer.....
That is ridiculous to me. Remember when the federal government offered states 2 yrs worth of help for the Affordable Care Act. Our elected officials are Republicans for the most part, hence why we get more aid, Abbott and his minions have sued the Federal Gov. many, many times. Please stop watching Fox and reading whichever right-leaning newspaper you use.I came across a document, seemingly work product out of the RNC itself. This document was shocking in and of itself by the nature of the content. It appeared to be a wishlist of goals the GOP determined were necessary to take America forward on the path most desirous to the party. Some of these goals were:1. Abolish public education, all education to be paid for by the student/family in full. No grants, no government scholarships. Plus the return of corporal punishment, ie. Paddling students based on the judgement of the school staff.2. Abolish all social programs, including assistance for food, housing, healthcare including Medicare, Social Security (which isn’t a social program at all, it is paid for by the American citizens with funds employers paid from the employees paycheck), any benefit from the government given to help citizens sustain themselves.3. Abolish minimum wage, OSHA-Occupational Safety and Health Administration, outlaw Unions and collective bargaining. Abolish Child Labor Laws. Abolish the FDA, the EPA – Environmental Protection Agency. NASA, BLM – Bureau of Land Management, OVM – The Office on Violence Ag
Comments / 30