Amtrak begins test runs for Gulf Coast passenger train service; Southern Rail Commissioner hopeful for more progress in Mobile soon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things are moving full speed ahead with the return of Amtrak’s passenger train service to our area. Southern Rail Commissioner and Visit Mobile CEO David Clark says an Amtrak train already made it to the port city yesterday as part of its test runs from New Orleans.
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) a $60 million National Infrastructure Project Assistance Program (Mega) grant to support the widening of a section of I-10. The grant program funds projects too large or complex for traditional funding programs. Mississippi’s is one of nine grants awarded. “MDOT is very […] The post Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
Prichard water board members warn of impending default on $55 million bond
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An attempt to call a special meeting of the Prichard water board Tuesday ended the same way it did on Monday – with only two members present and accusations of a dereliction of duty. Board member John Johnson Jr. has sounded the alarm about what...
Muggy morning; severe weather risk overnight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very muggy morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 60s. Highs should reach the upper 70s later today with occasional showers and storms, but the most dangerous weather doesn’t arrive until late tonight and early Thursday. Our severe risk zone remains at a Level 1 out of 5. The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty straight line winds. The storms will weaken as they move into our area with the bulk of the rain that forms after 9am Thursday being East of I-65. An Upper Low could drive more widepsread rain into our area Friday so make sure you have the rain gear with you if you have any Friday or Friday night plans. Highs will be in the low 60s by Friday and down into the 57-60 degree range for the weekend. The weather is mostly dry for Saturday and Sunday. The coldest morning wlll be coming Sunday morning with a temperature in the low 30s.
Mardi Gras wings with Fuse Kitchen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fuse Kitchen is excited to offer their Mardi Gras wings this carnival season. Visit this link with more information. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Greene & Phillips: Injuries on the job
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As today’s workforce grows, unfortunately so do the number of injuries on the job. David Greene, from Greene & Phillips, joined us to talk about your legal rights if you’ve been hurt while on the clock. First off, what are some of the steps...
911 Dauphin St.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by the author:. Born in Mobile, Alabama, area, has lived in Ohio, Michigan, and Alabama. Currently resides in Mobile. 911 Dauphin St. is the first one authored by Mrs. Melendez. Her only previous published materials were children’s musicals for churches, recorded and published in Nashville, Tennessee. Rhoda is a member of Mobile’s Historic Society and volunteers at the Archives Department of that organization where much research was done for the book.
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
Miracle on the Bay Parade to benefit St. Jude
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s Mardi Gras in Mobile and it’s time to ride for the kids of St. Jude!. Bill Black and Shelby Mitchell from 95 KJS/iHeartRadio Gulf Coast stopped by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the Miracle on the Bay Parade benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
OWA’s upcoming Mardi Gras events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OWA is telling us all about their upcoming Mardi Gras events. Totally 80′s Mardi Gras After Party (Featuring the M-80′s) For more information on all of the Mardi Gras events at OWA, visit https://visitowa.com/mardi-gras/. OWA. 205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535. Phone: 251-369-6100...
State Route 15 in Perry County blocked due to crash
UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The accident has been cleared. PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – State Route 15 in Perry County was blocked Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on State Route 15 between Earl Finley Road and Gator Wood Road. All lanes […]
Catalytic converter thieves hit more than a dozen vehicles on the eastern shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Catalytic Converter thieves struck on the eastern shore early Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023. More than a dozen cars were hit in Daphne and Fairhope. Police believe all of them to be related and have surveillance video from one location that might help find the thieves.
