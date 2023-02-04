ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Transportation Today News

Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) a $60 million National Infrastructure Project Assistance Program (Mega) grant to support the widening of a section of I-10. The grant program funds projects too large or complex for traditional funding programs. Mississippi’s is one of nine grants awarded. “MDOT is very […] The post Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Muggy morning; severe weather risk overnight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very muggy morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 60s. Highs should reach the upper 70s later today with occasional showers and storms, but the most dangerous weather doesn’t arrive until late tonight and early Thursday. Our severe risk zone remains at a Level 1 out of 5. The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty straight line winds. The storms will weaken as they move into our area with the bulk of the rain that forms after 9am Thursday being East of I-65. An Upper Low could drive more widepsread rain into our area Friday so make sure you have the rain gear with you if you have any Friday or Friday night plans. Highs will be in the low 60s by Friday and down into the 57-60 degree range for the weekend. The weather is mostly dry for Saturday and Sunday. The coldest morning wlll be coming Sunday morning with a temperature in the low 30s.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mardi Gras wings with Fuse Kitchen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fuse Kitchen is excited to offer their Mardi Gras wings this carnival season. Visit this link with more information. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Greene & Phillips: Injuries on the job

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As today’s workforce grows, unfortunately so do the number of injuries on the job. David Greene, from Greene & Phillips, joined us to talk about your legal rights if you’ve been hurt while on the clock. First off, what are some of the steps...
WALA-TV FOX10

911 Dauphin St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by the author:. Born in Mobile, Alabama, area, has lived in Ohio, Michigan, and Alabama. Currently resides in Mobile. 911 Dauphin St. is the first one authored by Mrs. Melendez. Her only previous published materials were children’s musicals for churches, recorded and published in Nashville, Tennessee. Rhoda is a member of Mobile’s Historic Society and volunteers at the Archives Department of that organization where much research was done for the book.
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Miracle on the Bay Parade to benefit St. Jude

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s Mardi Gras in Mobile and it’s time to ride for the kids of St. Jude!. Bill Black and Shelby Mitchell from 95 KJS/iHeartRadio Gulf Coast stopped by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the Miracle on the Bay Parade benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
MOBILE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

OWA’s upcoming Mardi Gras events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OWA is telling us all about their upcoming Mardi Gras events. Totally 80′s Mardi Gras After Party (Featuring the M-80′s) For more information on all of the Mardi Gras events at OWA, visit https://visitowa.com/mardi-gras/. OWA. 205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535. Phone: 251-369-6100...
FOLEY, AL
WJTV 12

State Route 15 in Perry County blocked due to crash

UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The accident has been cleared. PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – State Route 15 in Perry County was blocked Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on State Route 15 between Earl Finley Road and Gator Wood Road. All lanes […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS

