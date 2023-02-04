ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bad luck Barquentine' shipwreck that sank in 1869 discovered in Lake Superior

(FOX 2) - Shipwreck hunters have discovered the long-lost hull of a sailing vessel that was lost to a bad storm in Lake Superior and began to take on water. The find has thrilled shipwreck hunters because the sinking of the Barquentine Nucleus happened nearly a150 years ago in 1869.
Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they have arrested a 27-year-old man for various offenses as a result of a disruption incident at the WM Phoenix Open that was captured on video. According to a statement issued by police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from...
