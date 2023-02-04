Read full article on original website
Weather Authority: Chilly, breezy Saturday as clouds move in ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA - The winter chill is back after a couple of days of pleasant, warm weather!. However, it's nowhere near the arctic blast from last weekend! Temperatures will reach a high of 48 degree Saturday with a little bit of wind in the forecast. Still a great day to get...
Weather Authority: Friday to be a taste of spring with warm temperatures, sun to start Super Bowl weekend
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is getting a taste of spring Friday as morning temperatures feel more like spring than winter. According to FOX 29's Sue Serio, the morning temperature in the Philadelphia area is 10 degrees higher than what Phoenix is feeling this morning, but that will change. For...
'Bad luck Barquentine' shipwreck that sank in 1869 discovered in Lake Superior
(FOX 2) - Shipwreck hunters have discovered the long-lost hull of a sailing vessel that was lost to a bad storm in Lake Superior and began to take on water. The find has thrilled shipwreck hunters because the sinking of the Barquentine Nucleus happened nearly a150 years ago in 1869.
Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they have arrested a 27-year-old man for various offenses as a result of a disruption incident at the WM Phoenix Open that was captured on video. According to a statement issued by police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from...
Man found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting of Mount Laurel medical office employee
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Prosecutors in Burlington County announced on Wednesday that a man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of a Mount Laurel medical office employee in 2020. On July 4, 2020, police responded to the New Jersey Urology office on the 15000 block of Midalantic Drive.
