Meat Loaf's live band have released a new version of Bat Out Of Hell and fixed a 44-year-old problem
The new version of Bat Out Of Hell comes from Paradise Found: Bat Out Of Hell Reignited, featuring American Idol winner Caleb Johnson
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Korn celebrate 1-year anniversary of latest album with surprise release of Requiem Mass EP
Korn's 14th album Requiem was released a year ago today — and they're celebrating the anniversary with new live EP Requiem Mass
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
The Damned announce new album Darkadelic, share video for The Invisible Man
The Damned's new album will follow their upcoming European Tour, and will introduce fans to a "a new Darkadelic universe"
The Ocean announce 10th studio album Holocene
German prog metal sextet The Ocean will release new album Holocene in May
20 killer metal albums turning 10 in 2023
From Bring Me The Horizon’s Sempiternal to Ghost’s Infestissumam, happy birthday to these absolute montsers
Linkin Park Announce Release of ‘Never-Before-Heard’ 2003 Song ‘Lost’
Linkin Park is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their second album Meteora by releasing a previously unreleased song called “Lost,” of course featuring the lead vocals of the late Chester Bennington. “‘Lost,’ a new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives,” wrote the band on Twitter Monday, sharing a snippet of the soon-to-be-released song, which features Bennington’s vocals as he sings: “‘Cause when I’m alone, I’m lost in these memories, living behind my illusion.” The rock band had previously shared a countdown to their website, which expired on Feb. 1, when it was replaced by a puzzle where fans could look for...
Zakk Wylde to Ozzy Osbourne: “When You Are Ready to Roll, We Will Roll”
Ozzy Osbourne essentially announced his retirement from touring in an emotional statement earlier this week, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t play any more concerts. In fact, his guitarist Zakk Wylde is primed to take the stage with the Prince of Darkness whenever the latter is “ready to roll.”
