JMU men’s basketball reunited with an old rival Thursday, downing Old Dominion, 78-73. In its third straight conference win, JMU went up early in the first, expanding its lead to 14 points before going into halftime up 35-27. The Monarchs didn’t lead once despite narrowing the gap all the way down to a point with 16 minutes left in the second half.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO