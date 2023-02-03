Read full article on original website
JMU women's basketball splits weekend against South Alabama and Georgia Southern
JMU women's basketball split its road trip this weekend, defeating South Alabama on Thursday and falling to Georgia Southern on Saturday. JMU women’s basketball trounces South Alabama, 72-54 JMU women’s basketball beat South Alabama 72-54 on the road Feb. 2. The Dukes bounced back following two back-to-back losses, their...
JMU men's hoops on 4-game win streak after 2 weekend road wins
JMU men’s basketball reunited with an old rival Thursday, downing Old Dominion, 78-73. In its third straight conference win, JMU went up early in the first, expanding its lead to 14 points before going into halftime up 35-27. The Monarchs didn’t lead once despite narrowing the gap all the way down to a point with 16 minutes left in the second half.
'Light in the darkness': JMU community gathers to mourn lives lost in car accident
Around 2,000 JMU community members gathered on the Quad on Sunday night to mourn and honor the three students who died in a car accident Thursday night: John "Luke" Fergusson, Nicholas Troutman and Joshua Mardis. Two other students, Campbell Fortune and Baird Weisleder, were seriously injured in the crash. JMU President Jonathan Alger announced Fortune was recently released from the hospital.
What to do if you car gets towed in Harrisonburg
JMU students have historically voiced frustrations with on-campus parking, but it’s tight at off-campus housing as well. On any given weekend night, a tow truck can probably be seen roaming the streets of Southview, Copper Beech and other apartment complexes with high student populations. Cars can be towed for...
