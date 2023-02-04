Fox Sports officially sold out Super Bowl LVII ad inventory, selling its final in-game spot in the week before the NFL conference championship games. The network only has two spots left in its pre-kick show that runs right up until kickoff, and it currently is selling spots for an overtime that may not occur. Some one-time advertisers are paying more than $7M for a 30-second spot. Most are paying in the mid-$6M range. Fox Sports EVP/Sales Mark Evans said, “It’s certainly far and away the most money that we’ve ever booked in a Super Bowl.” Evans cited three reasons this Super Bowl’s ad sales came slower than previous years, especially considering that Fox started the regular season with the Super Bowl 90% sold. First, there’s the collapse of FTX and other crypto companies, which had bought several spots early. FTX, in fact, had committed to a 60-second spot. A few other unnamed advertisers had to back out on commitments because of supply chain issues that affected some of the products they had planned to advertise during the game. Finally, some companies were jittery about the economy. Evans said to expect familiar brands pitching their wares during the game. “You're going to see the telcos that you would expect and the salty snacks and the package goods and the autos that you expect,” he said. “All of the usual suspects are there” (John Ourand, SBJ).

