NBA: Lakers and Jazz 'explore potential Russell Westbrook trade'

The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have reportedly held 'exploratory conversations' about a potential trade of nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook, 34, is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists over 28.8 minutes per game off the bench as the Lakers' sixth man.

The Lakers are communicating with most NBA teams as they tinker with the roster toward a playoff push, reports Bleacher Report .

They are looking for a top shooter to complement stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and reportedly have their sights set on the Detroit Pistons ' Bojan Bogdanovic.

Kyrie Irving's ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets could alter the situation as the Lakers could use Westbrook in a deal for the point guard to reunite Irving with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate.

James tweeted eyes and crown emojis in a cryptic post amid Irving's bombshell news.

The 30-year-old told the team he wants to leave before Thursday's trade deadline in a shock move on Friday.

Irving will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and will be able to depart under free agency in summer. The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are also credited with interest in the Nets player.

The star is in the last year of a four-year contract, and has been unable thus far to agree to another long-term pact with the team. Stephen A. Smith blasted Kyrie Irving's trade request as 'idiotic' .

The Lakers acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on January 23 for veteran guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

Los Angeles (25-28) sits in 12th place in the Western Conference, one game out of the play-in round. The Jazz (27-26) are in ninth place.

After being bounced out in the first round of the NBA play-offs last term by the Suns, the Lakers regrouped and retooled in the offseason with the acquisition of point guard Westbrook.

He is a nine-time NBA All-star, who is triple-double machine, and his arrival was meant to usher in a fresh Lakers 'Big Three' of he, James and Anthony Davis.