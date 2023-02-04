ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA: Lakers and Jazz 'explore potential Russell Westbrook trade'

By Kate Mcgreavy For Dailymail.Com and Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have reportedly held 'exploratory conversations' about a potential trade of nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook, 34, is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists over 28.8 minutes per game off the bench as the Lakers' sixth man.

The Lakers are communicating with most NBA teams as they tinker with the roster toward a playoff push, reports Bleacher Report .

They are looking for a top shooter to complement stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and reportedly have their sights set on the Detroit Pistons ' Bojan Bogdanovic.

Kyrie Irving's ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets could alter the situation as the Lakers could use Westbrook in a deal for the point guard to reunite Irving with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqgzQ_0kchFNp400

James tweeted eyes and crown emojis in a cryptic post amid Irving's bombshell news.

The 30-year-old told the team he wants to leave before Thursday's trade deadline in a shock move on Friday.

Irving will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and will be able to depart under free agency in summer. The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are also credited with interest in the Nets player.

The star is in the last year of a four-year contract, and has been unable thus far to agree to another long-term pact with the team. Stephen A. Smith blasted Kyrie Irving's trade request as 'idiotic' .

The Lakers acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on January 23 for veteran guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

Los Angeles (25-28) sits in 12th place in the Western Conference, one game out of the play-in round. The Jazz (27-26) are in ninth place.

After being bounced out in the first round of the NBA play-offs last term by the Suns, the Lakers regrouped and retooled in the offseason with the acquisition of point guard Westbrook.

He is a nine-time NBA All-star, who is triple-double machine, and his arrival was meant to usher in a fresh Lakers 'Big Three' of he, James and Anthony Davis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5CMh_0kchFNp400

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

James closes on NBA scoring record, Lakers fall to Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When LeBron James was pulling up his dribble to float an alley-oop pass to Anthony Davis, or diving into the stands in an attempt to regain the ball for the Lakers, he appeared far more concerned with immediate team goals than making NBA history. Yet,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors

It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Nets, Raptors Trade Talks Centered on Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons, Others

Along with reporting the Nets’ interest in Siakam, Stein wrote that the Nets and Raptors have discussed a deal that would swap incoming Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie for Toronto guard Fred VanVleet. Dinwiddie was acquired as part of the Kyrie Irving trade with the Mavericks, finalized on Monday. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126

Pelicans (27-27), Lakers (25-29) An uphill battle turned into a New Orleans second-half surge, which turned into a nail-biting finish, then an epic Pelicans victory. Trailing for nearly all of the first three quarters Saturday, New Orleans finally grabbed a lead in clutch time, then put away the Lakers for a much-needed win that halted a 10-game losing streak. “It was well overdue for one,” Pelicans second-year wing Herb Jones said of getting back in the win column. “I was just so proud of everyone sticking with it, and continuing to work hard through the adversity.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Brutal Loss

Just when you thought the Los Angeles Lakers might be turning a corner, they allow the New Orleans Pelicans to snap their 10-game losing skid on Saturday night. Former Laker Brandon Ingram dropped 35 in the Pels' comeback, which certainly isn't a welcome sight for LA fans. Here's how the NBA world ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

727K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy