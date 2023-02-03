COMPLETE LISTING OF ACADEMIC HONOR ROLL STUDENT-ATHLETES (PDF) NEW YORK | Skyline Conference Commissioner Linda Bruno has announced the Academic Honor Roll for the 2022 fall sports season, which honors student-athletes in the conference with a 3.3 grade point average (4.0 scale) or better while competing in men's and women's cross country, golf, men's and women's soccer, women's tennis and women's volleyball. A total of 53 student-athletes from Farmingdale State College were recognized for their academic performance during this most-recent playing season, and are listed here in PDF format.

