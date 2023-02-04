Facing Bishop Noll, a team with 3 of the top ten scorers in the GSSC, the Lady Wildcats brought intense defensive pressure to the court at Griffith on Friday night to get a 57-38 win in the Sectional Semi Final. Hailey Vanderhye scored 22 points for the second consecutive game to go with 12 rebounds, Bridget Noel had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Emmi Doty had 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, Gabi Comia had 4 points and 6 assists, and Skylar Ferry had 4 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

GRIFFITH, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO