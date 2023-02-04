Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Tigers take control in District 2-B race
It took fighting off a late surge by Choudrant, but the Simsboro Lady Tigers took firm control in District 2-B Friday with a 56-45 win at the SHS Gym. Simsboro remains undefeated in district play at 4-0 while Choudrant is now 2-2 in 2-B action. Both teams got off to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech Athletics weekend roundup
The Louisiana Tech men’s and women’s Track & Field team competed at the Jaguar Invitational for a final tune-up before the Conference USA Indoor Championships Sunday afternoon in Birmingham, Ala. LA Tech earned eight top-five finishes and four podiums and added six more PRs to bring the indoor...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tigers top Aggies in battle of Lincoln Parish schools
Simsboro’s boys basketball team continued its recent trend of turning slow starts into strong finishes Friday night in a District 2-B home showdown against Choudrant. Despite falling to a five-point deficit in the game’s opening four minutes and trailing at the end of the opening stanza, the Tigers used a late surge to pull away for a 67-52 win over the Aggies before an overflow and boisterous crowd at the SHS Gym.
lincolnparishjournal.com
McWain, Lady Cats race past Ouachita
Jaliyah McWain never ran out of gas Friday night. And it was a good thing for the Ruston Lady Bearcats. McWain scored a game-high 25 points to lead Ruston to a 40-36 win over Ouachita (11-15, 5-3) at the Madhouse on Millhaven as head coach Meredith Graf’s team picked up a big district win.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tough night as Cats fall at Ouachita
It was a tough night on the hardwood for the Ruston Bearcats Friday as the state’s No. 2 team fell for the second time this year to Ouachita, losing 62-52 at the Madhouse on Millhaven in Monroe. After leading by four at the half, Ruston (22-3, 5-2) saw the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death
He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Timothy Wayne Davis
Memorial services for Mr. Timothy Wayne “Tim” Davis, age 57 of Arcadia, LA were held Saturday at Ansley Union Church in Ansley, LA. Tim was born September 17, 1965 in Bernice, LA to Sarah and Lonnie Davis, and he passed away January 25, 2023 in Arcadia. He was a loving father to his two children. In his spare time, Tim loved to hunt and to fish. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom Davis.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Marilyn Jo Ward
Funeral services for Ms. Marilyn Jo Ward, age 78 of Ruston, LA were held Sunday at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston with Dr. Chris Craig officiating. Burial followed in the Salem Cemetery in Dubach, LA under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston. Marilyn was...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Janis Renee Smith Serpas
Funeral Service for Janis Renee Smith Serpas, age 61, of Ruston, will be Monday, February 6, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Ruston. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Officiating will be Dr. Chris Craig, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Feb. 6. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Lanny Ray James
Memorial Services celebrating the life of Lanny Ray James, age 82, will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road Monroe, Louisiana, with Deacon Tom Deal officiating. Lanny passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 2, 2023, in Houston, Texas. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M, until service time at the funeral home.
Boley Elementary receives recognition for Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Boley Elementary has been recognized as one of the state’s 41 Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education. Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that have displayed higher levels of reading and math than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing 2022 statewide assessments to 2019, these schools increased the percentage […]
Missing Louisiana woman Theresa Jones found dead in wooded area, deputies confirm
UPDATE (02/06/2023) — On February 6, 2023, Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office informed NBC 10 that Theresa Jones, who was last seen in the early morning of February 2, 2023, has been found deceased in a wooded area. According to authorities, Jones’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for […]
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus parade, happening Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. The parade will start at 6 p.m. with road closures in place no later than 5:45 p.m. The following streets will be closed...
q973radio.com
Celebrating Shreveport Black History Icons – Grave Digga
Damian “Grave Digga” Harris, a Monroe native, stumbled upon Mass Communications and made a decision in the 90’s that would change his life forever. Harris earned the moniker, “Grave Digga” because during his early years, in radio, he worked the overnight shift. The name was catchy and it didn’t take long before it became one of the most popular names on Monroe Radio.
KNOE TV8
Check out the Krewe de Riviere’s floats!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is the third year for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere and they’re going to make it the best yet! This Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade will roll down the streets of West Monroe and Monroe. They’ve got over 50 entries in the parade...
lincolnparishjournal.com
First blows struck in battle over Lincoln Parish
Lincoln Parish is commemorating the 150th anniversary of its founding in 1873. This is part three of the LPJ’s examination of the early days of our parish. In the early 1870s, U.S. Army units moved into seven former Confederate states to support federal marshals in the trying days of Reconstruction as Southern Democrats and Radical Republicans struggled for political control. North central Louisiana saw more violence and bloodshed in the ten years after the Civil War than during the conflict itself. Lynchings of freed blacks and white criminals, the assassination of Republican officeholders, and a host of brutal crimes filled newspapers. To many Louisianans, the soldiers were not peacekeepers but an occupying enemy force.
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Joanna Donelle Allen, 9/9/1981, 424 Liberty B C Road, Marion, LA; Criminal Mischief, Extortion TogiTerrellAndrews,4/24/1977; 301BettySt,Farmerville,La;Distribution of Sch I, Distribution of Sch II, Distribution of Sch II. January 24. Zachary Nolan Pennington, 9/26/1988; 1212 Bobby Smith Rd, Spearsville, La; Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property-...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school. OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the...
Corporal Ron Chapman of the West Monroe Police Department named the City of West Monroe’s Employee of the Month for Febrary
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD congratulates Corporal Ron Chapman with the West Monroe Police Department Community Police Division for being recognized as the City of West Monroe’s Employee of the Month for February.
