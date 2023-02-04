Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tigers top Aggies in battle of Lincoln Parish schools
Simsboro’s boys basketball team continued its recent trend of turning slow starts into strong finishes Friday night in a District 2-B home showdown against Choudrant. Despite falling to a five-point deficit in the game’s opening four minutes and trailing at the end of the opening stanza, the Tigers used a late surge to pull away for a 67-52 win over the Aggies before an overflow and boisterous crowd at the SHS Gym.
lincolnparishjournal.com
McWain, Lady Cats race past Ouachita
Jaliyah McWain never ran out of gas Friday night. And it was a good thing for the Ruston Lady Bearcats. McWain scored a game-high 25 points to lead Ruston to a 40-36 win over Ouachita (11-15, 5-3) at the Madhouse on Millhaven as head coach Meredith Graf’s team picked up a big district win.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Tigers take control in District 2-B race
It took fighting off a late surge by Choudrant, but the Simsboro Lady Tigers took firm control in District 2-B Friday with a 56-45 win at the SHS Gym. Simsboro remains undefeated in district play at 4-0 while Choudrant is now 2-2 in 2-B action. Both teams got off to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech Athletics weekend roundup
The Louisiana Tech men’s and women’s Track & Field team competed at the Jaguar Invitational for a final tune-up before the Conference USA Indoor Championships Sunday afternoon in Birmingham, Ala. LA Tech earned eight top-five finishes and four podiums and added six more PRs to bring the indoor...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Bearcats advance after win over Beau Chene
Ruston High School soccer advanced to the second round of the playoffs after a 2-0 win Friday night at home against Beau Chene in its first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 season. “We had chances early in the match,” Ruston head coach Jacquelyn Bean said. “We just kept pressing, and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death
He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Marilyn Jo Ward
Funeral services for Ms. Marilyn Jo Ward, age 78 of Ruston, LA were held Sunday at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston with Dr. Chris Craig officiating. Burial followed in the Salem Cemetery in Dubach, LA under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston. Marilyn was...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Lanny Ray James
Memorial Services celebrating the life of Lanny Ray James, age 82, will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road Monroe, Louisiana, with Deacon Tom Deal officiating. Lanny passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 2, 2023, in Houston, Texas. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M, until service time at the funeral home.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Janis Renee Smith Serpas
Funeral Service for Janis Renee Smith Serpas, age 61, of Ruston, will be Monday, February 6, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Ruston. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Officiating will be Dr. Chris Craig, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Timothy Wayne Davis
Memorial services for Mr. Timothy Wayne “Tim” Davis, age 57 of Arcadia, LA were held Saturday at Ansley Union Church in Ansley, LA. Tim was born September 17, 1965 in Bernice, LA to Sarah and Lonnie Davis, and he passed away January 25, 2023 in Arcadia. He was a loving father to his two children. In his spare time, Tim loved to hunt and to fish. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom Davis.
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus parade, happening Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. The parade will start at 6 p.m. with road closures in place no later than 5:45 p.m. The following streets will be closed...
Missing Louisiana woman Theresa Jones found dead in wooded area, deputies confirm
UPDATE (02/06/2023) — On February 6, 2023, Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office informed NBC 10 that Theresa Jones, who was last seen in the early morning of February 2, 2023, has been found deceased in a wooded area. According to authorities, Jones’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for […]
KNOE TV8
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University recently received $75,000 to re-open a child development center on campus to help students who are also parents. Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC), Louisiana Tech, and the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) all have programs to help parents as well. “Well, it’s nice...
Boley Elementary receives recognition for Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Boley Elementary has been recognized as one of the state’s 41 Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education. Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that have displayed higher levels of reading and math than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing 2022 statewide assessments to 2019, these schools increased the percentage […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Multiplatinum recording artist ‘E-40’ donates $100,000 to GSU
Multiplatinum recording artist, actor, and entrepreneur, Earl “E-40” Stevens expanded his philanthropic reach with a $100,000 donation to Grambling State University. The funds will benefit the Music department, the World Famed Tiger Marching Band, and the upkeep of the newly installed recording studio, which has been named in his honor with signage unveiled during a ceremony held Friday at the Conrad P. Hutchinson Performing Arts Building.
cenlanow.com
Monroe shooting claims the life of resident; Ruston woman arrested and refused to identify primary suspect
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, around 2:41 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department began investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1600 block of State Street. During the investigation, officials learned that 18-year-old Nakeya Baker drove her girlfriend to Monroe, La. from Ruston, La. after her girlfriend received a call from her mother.
KNOE TV8
School closures due to possible winter weather
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is a list of schools closed tomorrow, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather:. El Dorado School District- alternate method of instruction day. All extracurricular activities that are scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and rescheduled if possible. Junction City School District- Schools will have a...
newsleaderonline.com
West Carroll Homecoming Queen is Kelsey Holmes
Kelsey Holmes, daughter of Richard and Kayla Holmes, was crowned as West Carroll High School’s homecoming queen in ceremonies Friday night. She is a senior and is involved in basketball, Beta Club and HOSA Club. Each class had representatives. The representatives from the freshman class were Kaylee Keel, daughter...
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A shop where childhood nostalgia is served
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -There is a new place in Antique Alley in West Monroe where you can get your fix for chocolate, Bayou Chocolate. Owner Dean Crowe opened the shop on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe 10 years ago. A few months ago, he moved to Antique Alley for more foot traffic.
lincolnparishjournal.com
First blows struck in battle over Lincoln Parish
Lincoln Parish is commemorating the 150th anniversary of its founding in 1873. This is part three of the LPJ’s examination of the early days of our parish. In the early 1870s, U.S. Army units moved into seven former Confederate states to support federal marshals in the trying days of Reconstruction as Southern Democrats and Radical Republicans struggled for political control. North central Louisiana saw more violence and bloodshed in the ten years after the Civil War than during the conflict itself. Lynchings of freed blacks and white criminals, the assassination of Republican officeholders, and a host of brutal crimes filled newspapers. To many Louisianans, the soldiers were not peacekeepers but an occupying enemy force.
Comments / 0