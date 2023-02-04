ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roma, TX

Former Roma Finance Director Focus Of Criminal Investigation

Texas Rangers have launched a criminal investigation into financial discrepancies within the city of Roma, which on Friday fired its finance director. The action followed an internal audit ordered by City Manager Alejandro Barrera after he recently discovered possible discrepancies related to bank deposits. The news release states the city...
ROMA, TX
Officials: Roma fires city finance director

ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Rangers have taken over an investigation in Roma after the city conducted an internal audit and fired the City Finance Director, the city announced. According to a news release from the City of Roma, officials began a process of streamlining office procedures to ensure that policies were “appropriately implemented.” […]
ROMA, TX
PSJA ISD Employee Arrested On Improper Relationship Charge

A PSJA school district employee is under arrest and out of a job after an investigation into accusations he had an improper relationship with a student. 30-year-old Macario Zarate was arrested Friday. He was released Saturday from the Hidalgo County jail on a $20,000 bond. PSJA school district police began...
Edinburg police investigating police unit involved in crash

A man is facing several charges after crashing into an Edinburg police unit, the department said. The incident happened Sunday morning around 5 a.m. Police were dispatched to north IH 69 to help control traffic. According to police, an officer in one of the police units got out of the...
EDINBURG, TX
Valley And State Authorities Join Feds In Busting Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring

A federal operation assisted by state and Valley law enforcement has broken up a long-running immigrant smuggling ring during which eight people died. Authorities say six people have been taken into custody this week – including the ringleader, 39-year-old Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, four co-conspirators all from Roma, and one man from Austin. They are named in an 11-count indictment which was unsealed following the arrests.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
McAllen police: Man suspected of assaulting his family

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect. Miguel Angel Aguilera Jr., 47, has an outstanding warrant of arrest for continuous violence against his family, a third-degree felony, according to a release sent by the McAllen Police Department on Monday. Aguilera Jr. is described by […]
MCALLEN, TX
Expect traffic delays at the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Those traveling eastbound and westbound on the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge will encounter delays between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Delays are due to a contractor performing maintenance work on the traffic barricades from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes, according to the Texas Department of […]
ROMA, TX
Edinburg PD gives message on school threats being made

The Edinburg Police Department wants to remind students about the consequences they can face when making fake school threats. In just last week, two incidents happened at Edinburg schools. Thankfully, neither of them played out, but the students did end up getting in trouble with the law. Police want to...
EDINBURG, TX
Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
TXDOT crews to begin resurfacing State Highway 107

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing State Highway 107 between 2061 and 10th Avenue in Edinburg Sunday. Crews are expected to work in the evening and overnight hours between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect some lane reduction and delays during those times. The project is...
EDINBURG, TX
Hidalgo County to host Teen Dating Violence Prevent event

Hidalgo County will host its annual Teen Dating Violence Prevention event this week. The county DA partnered with the Texas Council on Family Violence, the city of Edinburg, and other agencies to raise awareness. Awareness is something the DA says is important for victims. The event is set for Thursday,...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
DPS: Driver fleeing from Cisco Police dies in rollover crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an SUV died Friday afternoon when his vehicle crashed and overturned On Interstate 20, one mile west of Eastland. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary investigation, the driver, Jawuan Nalick Mullins, 29, of Edinburg, was fleeing from a Cisco Police officer east on Interstate Highway.
EDINBURG, TX
Vehicle T-boned in three-car accident in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three-vehicle crash Monday morning has caused traffic to be re-routed as emergency officials respond. One of the vehicles was t-boned but no major injuries have been reported, according to a city official. Traffic is being redirected at Richardson Drive and Veterans Boulevard, city officials told ValleyCentral.
EDINBURG, TX
PD: Man wanted for breaking into woman’s home and assaulting her

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are on the search for a man who they say broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her. Ivan Lee Cantu, 29, is wanted for burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony, violation of protective order and interference with emergency request for assistance, according to […]
MCALLEN, TX
McAllen road construction causes nine-month road closure on McColl

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobile Authority closed down South McColl Road for construction of an overpass bridge, which will be part of the 365 Tollway Project. The 365 Tollway Project is as 12.2 mile project meant to connect the port of Pharr and the port of Anzalduas. This will relieve heavy […]
MCALLEN, TX
Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
PHARR, TX

