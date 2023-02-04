A federal operation assisted by state and Valley law enforcement has broken up a long-running immigrant smuggling ring during which eight people died. Authorities say six people have been taken into custody this week – including the ringleader, 39-year-old Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, four co-conspirators all from Roma, and one man from Austin. They are named in an 11-count indictment which was unsealed following the arrests.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO