Read full article on original website
Related
kurv.com
Former Roma Finance Director Focus Of Criminal Investigation
Texas Rangers have launched a criminal investigation into financial discrepancies within the city of Roma, which on Friday fired its finance director. The action followed an internal audit ordered by City Manager Alejandro Barrera after he recently discovered possible discrepancies related to bank deposits. The news release states the city...
Officials: Roma fires city finance director
ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Rangers have taken over an investigation in Roma after the city conducted an internal audit and fired the City Finance Director, the city announced. According to a news release from the City of Roma, officials began a process of streamlining office procedures to ensure that policies were “appropriately implemented.” […]
kurv.com
PSJA ISD Employee Arrested On Improper Relationship Charge
A PSJA school district employee is under arrest and out of a job after an investigation into accusations he had an improper relationship with a student. 30-year-old Macario Zarate was arrested Friday. He was released Saturday from the Hidalgo County jail on a $20,000 bond. PSJA school district police began...
KRGV
Edinburg police investigating police unit involved in crash
A man is facing several charges after crashing into an Edinburg police unit, the department said. The incident happened Sunday morning around 5 a.m. Police were dispatched to north IH 69 to help control traffic. According to police, an officer in one of the police units got out of the...
Roma woman claimed ‘wrong place wrong time’ in smuggling attempt, jury not convinced
ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal jury convicted a Valley woman of human smuggling after she tried to convince them she was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” Alma Patricia Soto-Barrera, 62, was convicted of human smuggling within the United States for the third time, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. On […]
kurv.com
Valley And State Authorities Join Feds In Busting Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring
A federal operation assisted by state and Valley law enforcement has broken up a long-running immigrant smuggling ring during which eight people died. Authorities say six people have been taken into custody this week – including the ringleader, 39-year-old Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, four co-conspirators all from Roma, and one man from Austin. They are named in an 11-count indictment which was unsealed following the arrests.
McAllen police: Man suspected of assaulting his family
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect. Miguel Angel Aguilera Jr., 47, has an outstanding warrant of arrest for continuous violence against his family, a third-degree felony, according to a release sent by the McAllen Police Department on Monday. Aguilera Jr. is described by […]
Expect traffic delays at the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Those traveling eastbound and westbound on the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge will encounter delays between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Delays are due to a contractor performing maintenance work on the traffic barricades from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes, according to the Texas Department of […]
KRGV
Edinburg PD gives message on school threats being made
The Edinburg Police Department wants to remind students about the consequences they can face when making fake school threats. In just last week, two incidents happened at Edinburg schools. Thankfully, neither of them played out, but the students did end up getting in trouble with the law. Police want to...
Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
KRGV
TXDOT crews to begin resurfacing State Highway 107
The Texas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing State Highway 107 between 2061 and 10th Avenue in Edinburg Sunday. Crews are expected to work in the evening and overnight hours between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect some lane reduction and delays during those times. The project is...
KRGV
Hidalgo County to host Teen Dating Violence Prevent event
Hidalgo County will host its annual Teen Dating Violence Prevention event this week. The county DA partnered with the Texas Council on Family Violence, the city of Edinburg, and other agencies to raise awareness. Awareness is something the DA says is important for victims. The event is set for Thursday,...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Food Inspector: Elote employee ‘didn’t know anything’ about safety
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.”. This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya. The...
DPS: Driver fleeing from Cisco Police dies in rollover crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an SUV died Friday afternoon when his vehicle crashed and overturned On Interstate 20, one mile west of Eastland. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary investigation, the driver, Jawuan Nalick Mullins, 29, of Edinburg, was fleeing from a Cisco Police officer east on Interstate Highway.
Vehicle T-boned in three-car accident in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three-vehicle crash Monday morning has caused traffic to be re-routed as emergency officials respond. One of the vehicles was t-boned but no major injuries have been reported, according to a city official. Traffic is being redirected at Richardson Drive and Veterans Boulevard, city officials told ValleyCentral.
PD: Man wanted for breaking into woman’s home and assaulting her
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are on the search for a man who they say broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her. Ivan Lee Cantu, 29, is wanted for burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony, violation of protective order and interference with emergency request for assistance, according to […]
10 of the Valley’s most romantic restaurants, according to Yelp
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There is nothing worse than not being able to decide on a spot to eat when you’re hungry, and with Valentine’s Day just a week away, this list could help you decide on a place to take your special someone. After all, they have been highly rated from others online. Hidalgo […]
McAllen road construction causes nine-month road closure on McColl
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobile Authority closed down South McColl Road for construction of an overpass bridge, which will be part of the 365 Tollway Project. The 365 Tollway Project is as 12.2 mile project meant to connect the port of Pharr and the port of Anzalduas. This will relieve heavy […]
KRGV
Edinburg juvenile arrested in connection with police pursuit in Falfurrias ends in crash
A 14-year-old male from Edinburg is facing multiple charges in connection with a police chase in Falfurrias that ended in a crash. Four undocumented migrants were in the vehicle with the juvenile driver, according to the Falfurrias Police Department. The chase began Wednesday evening when the Falfurias Police Department were...
Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
Comments / 1