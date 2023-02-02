Read full article on original website
Related
How to design a small apartment on a low budget
Here is how to decorate your apartment with a low budget, according to an expert
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet
A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
Watch a drone drop a microgravity capsule in 1st-of-its-kind experiment (video)
A British startup has performed a first-of-its-kind microgravity experiment using a drone.
msn.com
Honey bees are not in peril. These bees are.
What do you know about bees? That they produce honey? That they live in a hive? That they swarm?. Well, I have news: These characteristics don’t actually describe most bees in the US. Of the roughly 4,000 native species, not a single one produces true honey. Not one! Most of them live alone. Most of them have no queen.
CNBC
Test proves that CO2 sucked from the air can be trapped in concrete
A California startup using rocks to soak up carbon dioxide from the air has teamed up with a Canadian company to mineralize the gas in concrete, a technological tie-up that is a first and they say could provide a model for fighting climate change globally. U.N. scientists concluded that removing...
The new global gold rush
After decades of being seen as a go-nowhere investment, investors are taking a shine to gold again.
Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
Coal Fact for the Day: No. 1 in Underground Mining
With 168 underground coal mines, West Virginia is the nation’s largest underground coal producing state. Last year, 9,744 coal miners produced 70.9 million tons of coal from the underground mines located throughout the Mountain State. Six of the nation’s 10 largest underground coal mines are in West Virginia.
The Great Gatsby of Gold Took Their Millions—and Vanished
From the outside, Tyler Gallagher had it all: a $3.5 million house in Beverly Hills, two cars, a gorgeous wife, a flourishing business, and one of the hottest esports teams in the country.A high-school dropout who lived in a homeless shelter at age 16, Gallagher told anyone who would listen about how he took $5,000 and turned it into a successful company investing his clients’ retirement accounts in precious metals. Within a decade, he claimed to have done nearly $1 billion in investments, and boasted celebrity clients including Laura Ingraham and Lars Larson.His company, Regal Assets, earned top ratings on...
housebeautiful.com
17 small armchairs to suit compact spaces
Whether you're creating a reading nook, adding a visual accent piece, or need to fill a corner, a small armchair offers a stylish solution. From leather armchairs with an industrial edge to plush tub chairs with rich velvet upholstery, every room in the house could use an extra place to sit.
Gas stove makers have a pollution solution. They're just not using it
Gas utilities and cooking stove manufacturers knew for decades that burners could be made that emit less pollution in homes, but they chose not to. That may may be about to change.
decoholic.org
Bringing a Touch of Moorish Magic to Your Kitchen: Unlock the Beauty of Moorish Design
Have you ever wanted to give your kitchen a unique and stylish makeover? If so, then you should consider Moorish design. Moorish design is an elegant and timeless style that blends the influence of Islamic, Spanish, and North African cultures. With its eye-catching geometric patterns and vibrant colors, Moorish design can transform any kitchen into a beautiful and inviting space.
How To Master The Geometric Wall Paint Trend
Creating an artistic wall space with geometric shapes is a relatively simple painting DIY that anyone can do. Just remember to be careful about the lines.
thededicatedhouse.com
Attractive Garden Buildings and Furniture to Consider
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Gardens are often seen as a reflection of our innermost selves, so it’s no surprise that attractive garden buildings and furniture are becoming increasingly popular as a way to express our style and prove practical. In this article, we will learn more about how we...
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcat Tracks: Identification Guide for Snow, Mud, and More
Bobcats are medium-sized North American wild cats. They live in diverse habitats that include snowy regions, forests, and swamplands. Bobcat tracks are very round and include 4 toe pads at the top of the palm pad. CharacteristicsDescription. Size1-3 inches across. Features4 asymmetric toe pads. 1 palm pad. Claw ImpressionsAbsent. Characteristics...
Clean energy breakthrough produces hydrogen from sea water for cheap
Aiming to extract hydrogen for energy generation, scientists are looking at various ways of production, especially ones that do not strain existing natural resources. In a breakthrough, an international team of scientists from the University of Adelaide has devised a cost-effective method to split seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The research gains significance as earlier methods needed seawater to be treated using an energy-intensive process before splitting it using electrolysis.
Sprinter RV Conversion Packs Bunk Beds And Bathroom In Standard-Length Van
Building an RV with a kitchen, full bath, and living space using an extended-length van is a challenge. But fitting the same features into a standard-size van? That effort requires another level of planning and creativity, not to mention some trial and error. Yet the team at Advanced RV pulled...
Comments / 0