ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Coffee Futures Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 9.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:53 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Coffee (KC) is $173.70. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 21272, 6.29% above its average volume of 20011.35. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Bearish Momentum With A 13% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 13.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:54 EST on Monday, 6 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,553.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2067, 99.99% below its average volume of 5441373862.09. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:09 EST on Monday, 6 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.115% up from its 52-week low and 11.095% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

CBOE Bearish By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.43. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.89% up from its 52-week low and 48.58% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

AMC Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMC (NYSE: AMC) rose by a staggering 28.14% in 10 sessions from $4.99 at 2023-01-30, to $6.40 at 13:42 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.85% to $15,864.11, following the last session’s downward trend. AMC’s...
KANSAS STATE
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 12.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $12,452.58. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 177832205, 94.39% below its average volume of 3174417556.96. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

GBP/EUR Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Sunday, 5 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.12. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.274% up from its 52-week low and 8.377% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock Bullish By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 30.51% in 21 sessions from $2.95 at 2023-01-09, to $3.85 at 19:28 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.9% to $12,113.79, following the last session’s upward trend.
CONNECTICUT STATE
via.news

AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Crude Oil And Allstate

(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
via.news

CBOE Is 6% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.43. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.37% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.93 and 0.67% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.30.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 5 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,541.00. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.01% up from its 52-week low and 0.78%...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 5.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 5 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,192.49. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 45.18% up from its 52-week low and 15.4% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Stantec And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – MPLX LP (MPLX), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), Oracle (ORCL) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information about stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
TEXAS STATE
via.news

Cincinnati Financial Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.06% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Cincinnati Financial jumping 11.06% to $128.03 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 1.9% to $12,113.79, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Cincinnati Financial’s...
OHIO STATE
via.news

United Insurance Holdings Corp., Invesco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC), Invesco (IVZ), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) 14.2% 2023-01-22 19:08:21. Invesco (IVZ) 4.98% 2023-02-05 03:16:10. Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) 4.35% 2023-02-01 05:15:18.
GEORGIA STATE
via.news

Aspen Group Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.5% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.22, 89.29% below its 52-week high of $2.06. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 2.8% to $0.22. NASDAQ slid...
via.news

ImmunoGen Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.94% up. ImmunoGen’s last close was $4.66, 29.71% below its 52-week high of $6.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with ImmunoGen (IMGN) falling 5.28% to $4.66. NASDAQ dropped 1.59% to $12,006.96,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy