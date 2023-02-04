ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change

Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Half a Dozen Cars Plunge Through Frozen Minnesota Lake

Dozens flocked to a southern Minnesota lake for a day of ice fishing only to have the fun cut short when six cars plunged through the surface of the frozen water. Every year, Minnesota officials warn residents to exercise caution on frozen water, as ice is never 100 percent safe. This warning is often disregarded, however, and on Saturday (January 21), a group of ice fishers learned exactly why this is unwise.
Whiskey Riff

Canadian Loggers Rescue Moose Pinned Under A Big Pile Of Logs

That would be a big change up in the work day. You never know what to expect when you work in the woods. Being a logger or any other outdoors professional usually leads to being in remote areas for long periods of time. And that means the opportunity to see some amazing things in the wild. It’s the reason many people go to work in the woods, so they can be in the outdoors all of the time and get the chance to be around wildlife. Moose are the largest species of deer in the world with bulls reaching up to 6.5 feet at...
Whiskey Riff

Alaskan Brown Bear Steals Sockeye Salmon From Fisherman’s Line

Talk about a wild encounter. Catching a sockeye alone is a dream for most fisherman. A tasty and large fish that roams the waters of the west coast, it also just so happens to be a bear’s favorite meal in that neck of the woods. Alaskan brown bears love their fish. A single bear can consume up to 30 fish in a day when the fishing is good. Yes, they are better fisherman than most of us… they do it with their bare hands. They get a lot of rich nutrients from eating the fish and when they are plentiful it makes for an...
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Sturgeon Jumps Out Of Water & Smacks Girl Out Fishing With Her Dad

And a fishing memory the family will remember forever. Sturgeon are large, prehistoric fish that are known for their unique appearance and impressive size. They are common in many river systems and are often seen jumping out of the water, which is impressive due to their size. Sturgeon are known...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Die-Hard Fisherman Snag a 7-Ft Texas River Monster… Then Do the Unthinkable

Watch a Die-Hard Fisherman Snag a 7-Ft Texas River Monster... Then Do the Unthinkable. The term ‘river monster’ is used a lot but this particular creature truly lives up the description. Not only is she huge, but she also looks like an animal from prehistoric times. Here we join an enthusiastic fisherman, and his guide Ceelow the hooker, fishing in the Trinity River at Dallas, Texas with a huge fish head as bait and with hooks pointing in opposite directions. They cast the bait and it lands in the water with a resounding splash! Their aim is to catch flathead catfish but something much bigger makes an appearance!
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Determined Grizzly Relentlessly Chase a Caribou for Nearly a Mile

Watch a Determined Grizzly Relentlessly Chase a Caribou for Nearly a Mile. There are many animals you may want to avoid in the wilderness, including the ferocious grizzly bear! The general perception of grizzly bears is that they are large, frightening creatures that only consume meat. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. Instead, they are omnivores and consume a wide range of other foods in addition to meat.
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bull Moose Walks Right Up To A Montana Hunter

Isn’t that how it always goes? You have a close encounter with the animal you aren’t able to hunt at that time. Hunting is one of those activities that has people running to the woods. The more time you spend out there, the better you can understand the movements of the animals you chase and the better you will be at hunting. It’s like most things, practice makes perfect. But with hunting, it just seems easier to get out there […] The post Big Ol’ Bull Moose Walks Right Up To A Montana Hunter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
CBC News

Right whale off southern U.S. freed from Canadian lobster fishing gear

A right whale found entangled in lobster fishing gear off the southern United States has been disentangled by U.S. marine mammal rescue responders. An investigation by U.S. officials and Fisheries and Oceans Canada has determined the gear was from Lobster Fishing Area 33 in southern Nova Scotia, according to a DFO release.
Lootpress

Superstition and fishing go together for many anglers

When the weather is cold and windy, some eager local anglers head for their favorite tackle shops. They want to get up-to-the-minute skinny on where the fish are biting, so they can head out as soon as the warm temperatures return. Most of the friendly advice is free on which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy