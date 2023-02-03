Read full article on original website
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
SPLV, DUK, ED, AEE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPLV) where we have detected an approximate $207.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.0% decrease week over week (from 167,400,000 to 164,130,000). Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in trading today Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) is down about 1.2%, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) is down about 0.7%, and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) is lower by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SPLV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
BIV: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BIV) where we have detected an approximate $477.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 173,754,060 to 180,054,060). The chart below shows the one year price performance of BIV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Marathon Asset Mgmt Cuts Stake in Upland Software (UPLD)
Fintel reports that Marathon Asset Mgmt has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.27MM shares of Upland Software Inc (UPLD). This represents 4.01% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 2.81MM shares and 9.20% of the company, a decrease in...
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: BSX
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Boston Scientific is now the #68 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Microsoft-Activision Deal: How Investors Should React to UK Regulator Concerns
This morning, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) released their findings from an investigation of the proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by Microsoft (MSFT). The verdict, which should surprise absolutely nobody, was that the merger would be bad news. To add insult to injury, they also concluded that in order for the deal to go ahead in the U.K., the parties would have to agree to spin off the very assets that make it worth doing in the first place.
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT). This represents 2.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 1.60MM shares and 7.15% of the company, a...
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
Compass Minerals International (CMP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.75, changing hands as low as $38.59 per share. Compass Minerals International Inc shares are currently trading off about 13.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
Wednesday's ETF Movers: QVML, XLC
In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fox, up about 5.6% and shares of Cme Group, up about 4.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) where we have detected an approximate $335.8 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.7% decrease week over week (from 119,450,000 to 116,250,000). Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in trading today Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) is trading flat, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) is trading flat, and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is lower by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HDV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HDV, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Many growth-oriented investors flocked toward cryptocurrencies over the past few years as the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital tokens skyrocketed. But last year, the crypto market crashed as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments. As that crypto winter drags on, it...
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: COWZ
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the COWZ ETF (Symbol: COWZ) where we have detected an approximate $397.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 243,850,000 to 251,800,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of COWZ, versus its 200 day moving average:
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
Model N is Now Oversold (MODN)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund (AFB)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.91MM shares of Alliance National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB). This represents 3.18% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 2.62MM shares and 9.10% of the company,...
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Evertec (EVTC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.70MM shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC). This represents 7.21% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.65MM shares and 5.07% of the company, an increase in...
