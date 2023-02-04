Read full article on original website
Shifting education policy to voters takes a small step forward
(The Center Square) – A bill to amend the state constitution changing how the State Board of Education operates received committee approval Tuesday, clearing the first of many hurdles for the measure. The House Education Committee approved House Bill 17, sponsored by Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke, with a vote of 16-9. It now heads to the House Judiciary 3 Committee for further review. Blackwell explained the bill has two purposes:...
Moss files Make North Carolina Home Act; orders amendment adding penalties in energy security bill
RALEIGH — Richmond County’s delegate in the state House of Representatives aims to make housing more affordable. One provision of H.B. 54, the Make North Carolina Home Act, filed Monday by Rep. Ben Moss, would require the state building code to be translated into Spanish in addition to the already existing English version.
carolinajournal.com
Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game
The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
Washington Examiner
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee pitches $100 million for crisis pregnancy centers
Gov. Bill Lee (R) proposed plans to direct $100 million in taxpayer dollars to crisis pregnancy centers, declaring that the state has "a moral obligation" to support families following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last year. Lee is calling for establishing a grant program to support crisis pregnancy...
Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves
In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma transgender bill that caused uproar will be revised following protests, author reveals
EXCLUSIVE — After transgender rights advocates occupied the Oklahoma Capitol on Monday to protest legislation seeking to ban gender transition surgeries, the author of the bill that sought to limit anyone under the age of 26 from undergoing such procedures is shifting course. State Sen. David Bullard (R), the...
carolinajournal.com
News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes
Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
publicradioeast.org
Nearly 300,000 in NC could lose Medicaid coverage next month
Up to 300,000 North Carolinians currently on Medicaid could lose full health care coverage due to a budget bill Congress passed in December. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency.
Up to 300,000 North Carolinians could lose Medicaid with end of 'continuous coverage' requirement
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency. While the public...
Compassionate Care Act creates regulatory system for medical cannabis industry in North Carolina
RALEIGH, NC. - The North Carolina General Assembly has introduced the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act as a part of Chapter 90 of the General Statutes. The act, also known as Article 5H, aims to protect patients and their doctors from criminal and civil penalties associated with using cannabis for medical purposes.
'A nightmare' | North Carolina courts to get technology upgrade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Major changes are coming to the North Carolina court system and some fear the change could cause major problems. The change is a technology upgrade with a history of issues across the country — including the temporary shutdown of some courts and the mistaken release of inmates — and it comes with a $100 million price tag.
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
Washington Examiner
States are turning to the public healthcare option. They shouldn't
One month into the new Congress and it's already clear that neither party will make much progress advancing their vision for healthcare reform. States are grabbing the baton. Colorado, Nevada, and Washington have all passed laws establishing a public health insurance option. Others, such as New Mexico and Minnesota, are considering doing the same. Washington state's experience should stop them in their tracks — and serve as a cautionary tale to public option advocates in Congress.
Charlotte Stories
Poll: Majority Want to Make ‘North Carolinian’ An Official Dialect
While many people across America still use phrases such as these, and speak in their region’s own dialect, recent studies have found that, as America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out – and the more we move around, the more the rough edges of our conversation style get whittled down. Just a few years ago, the British government acted to protect Welsh by making it an official language, thereby preserving its use. Should the same happen across America?
furman.edu
Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like
Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
Washington Examiner
BLM week in schools to 'celebrate globalism' and discuss disruption of nuclear family
Public schools across the country are beginning Black History Month with Black Lives Matter week in schools, which includes a national panel on "celebrating globalism" and a discussion on disrupting the nuclear family in one Washington school district. The organization National Black Lives Matter at School's BLM Week of Action...
WRAL
Bipartisan support to vote out NC's Civil War-era voter test
In 1899, after the Civil War, North Carolina and many other southern states added a literacy test to their constitutions as a way to prevent Black voters from being able to exercise their right to vote. In 1899, after the Civil War, North Carolina and many other southern states added...
chapelboro.com
UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands
For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
WRAL
Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated
After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
publicradioeast.org
Half of North Carolina drivers consider buying an EV, but many remain hesitant, survey finds
Every day, more and more electric vehicles (EVs) are hitting the road. Over 25,000 EVs were registered in North Carolina last year, and nearly half of all North Carolina residents are considering an electric vehicle as their next car. However, as a recent survey out of NC State finds, North Carolinians know some, but not a lot about EVs, making many hesitant to take that next step.
