ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 25

Karl Kleinhans
3d ago

I've lived in Ohio all my life 47 years driving truck regionally and learned early on to be very careful in little cross road communities in Ohio,Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania and small suburban towns around big cities Newburgh Hts at the top of the list. Best thing i did was keep an attorney on retainer found one that specializes in defending the trucking industry and had become well known across the region. Once they find out who you attorney is anything less than a class A felony and the tell you to have a nice day.

Reply
13
Mervin_Danzig
3d ago

lol don't suprise me the driving has gotten worse and worse with people it's ridiculous like how long have u lived here and still drive like a summer day when snow/ ice hits and u know it's not like we just randomly get tickets don't break the law drive with some sense but all in all its a good state just the doofs

Reply
8
stargazer444
3d ago

North Hampton is so money hungry they’ve drove out every business in town because people avoid North Hampton. You go literally 1 mile over & you’ve got a ticket

Reply
3
Related
WTOL 11

Modern slavery: Looking into labor trafficking in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Labor trafficking, which also been known as modern slavery, is not everywhere; but it is in the U.S., in Ohio and it could be in your area. WTOL 11 got the chance to tell you about sex trafficking as part of our Human Trafficking series. Now, we're exploring labor trafficking and where it could be happening.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Black Ohio homeowner claims home appraisal discrimination

Property information analyst CoreLogic is forecasting an overall decrease in home prices in 2023. As that decrease may hit harder for those in Black neighborhoods, NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah explains how appraisal discrimination is playing a role in the evaluation of some American's homes. Feb. 7, 2023.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal

Public education is in the crosshairs of book-banning, speech-censoring bullies, and private school zealots draining public school dollars. Missing in the DeSantis shuffle and campaigns to privatize education is any correlating interest in how the vast majority of publicly educated students in this country learn, develop, grow, and achieve.  Some 90% of Ohio kids attend […] The post Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
TheDailyBeast

Ohio Guv Warns of ‘Grave Danger of Death’ Near Fiery Train Derailment

Ohio authorities are letting out nasty, potentially deadly fumes in a flaming train that derailed on Friday to keep it from a possible catastrophic explosion. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the “controlled release” of vinyl chloride, a toxic chemical, would occur on Monday afternoon, warning residents that there remains the “grave danger of death,” according to CNN. DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro have ordered residents near the 1-mile-by-2-mile area surrounding East Palestine to leave. Anyone who remains nearby inhaling the fumes risks death or serious injury via skin burns, serious lung damage, or flying shrapnel which can travel a mile away. “We are ordering you to leave. This is a matter of life and death," DeWine said at a press conference. Anyone who remains may be arrested, according to CNN.Read it at CNN
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

Unclaimed Funds Month: Reuniting Ohioans With Their Lost Money

The Division of Unclaimed Funds wants to reunite Ohioans with their forgotten money and is making a special push for that in February. The Division is safeguarding more than $3 billion in unclaimed money and property in Ohio. Some of it may belong to you or your loved ones. February 1st in National Unclaimed Funds Day. In this episode of Protecting what Matters, Outreach Program Manager Susie Wagner explains what you could find if you come and claim your money. For more information, visit: unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Workers with disabilities can legally make less than minimum wage in Ohio

CLEVELAND — For most workers across Ohio, the minimum wage is $10.10, but workers with disabilities in can legally be paid less than that. The legislation in Ohio mirrors Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards act, which reads:. “The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) provides for the employment...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine child tax deduction leaves poor families out

At his “state of the state” address on Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put forth a unique proposal to the Ohio legislature — to enact a $2,500 per child state tax deduction. When I first saw this, I was excited! The 2021 federal child tax credit expansion lifted over 2 million children out of poverty. […] The post DeWine child tax deduction leaves poor families out appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

Toxic chemicals released from Ohio derailed tanker cars

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, were told to urgently evacuate their town on Sunday night, two days after a train derailed in the area of about 4,700 residents. Ohio authorities released toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars after the derailment. Authorities hoped to reduce the threat of an explosion.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Prosecutors reveal texts between Borges, FBI informant in federal corruption trial

CINCINNATI — Federal prosecutors focused on information gathered from an FBI informant Monday as the trial continued for former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio GOP chair Matt Borges. Monday's evidence centered around dozens of calls, texts and other communications between Borges and consultant-turned-FBI informant Tyler Fehrman,...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy