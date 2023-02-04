Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Could Be About To Break Key Election Promise
Although Biden campaigned against capital punishment, Sayfullo Saipov was recently convicted in the first federal death penalty trial during his administration.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Column: Here's why Joe Biden won't be dumping Kamala Harris as his running mate
President Biden has given no indication in public or private that he plans to replace Kamala Harris. Still, there is speculation because that's the nature of the vice presidency.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
Trump rages on Truth Social after ex-prosecutor reveals “many bits and pieces of evidence” to indict
Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan district attorney's team investigating former President Donald Trump and his organization's business dealings, said there are "many bits and pieces of evidence" the district attorney could use to bring criminal charges against the former president. Pomerantz made the comments in a...
BLM founder calls out Biden, Buttigieg and officials for refusing to defund police: ‘Deep cowardice’
The founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, slammed President Biden and other officials for showing "deep cowardice" and siding with "violent police forces."
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Carolinas Saturday morning
The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen Saturday morning hovering over North Carolina and South Carolina. An Asheville-area resident Kim Hixson captured photos of the balloon at about 8:40 a.m. ET. A Charlotte-based Meteorologist Brad Panovich snapped a photo of it over his neighborhood. Other sightings occurred in Greenville, South...
Piers Morgan goes off on Biden over China spy flight: 'What the hell is going on here?'
FOX Nation host Piers Morgan explained on "Fox & Friends" Monday that President Biden has lost trust on the international stage due to his "underwhelming" foreign policy decisions.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
China giving Biden a big 'middle finger' with surveillance balloon, Jimmy Failla says: 'Brazenly disrespectful
Fox News Radio host joined "Outnumbered" to discuss the surveillance balloon from China floating over the U.S. and the Biden administration's response.
A JPMorgan strategist just said that markets are in big trouble if the economy doesn’t fall into a recession
For months, experts have debated whether a “soft-landing,” in which the Federal Reserve slows the economy to reduce inflation without causing a recession, is possible. The idea is to cause some pain, but avoid a more significant downturn caused by a recession, such as tanking stocks and a stagnant economy.
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Surprisingly strong jobs report fuels inflation worries
The market already looked like it was set to weaken coming into the day, before the jolting jobs report. Several big tech companies reported weaker profit for the latest quarter.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Thinks He Knows When Recession Will Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a rough year for Americans and Barry Sternlicht has a timeline for when a recession might reach our shores.
China's Xi has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, CIA director says
Speaking on Thursday, William Burns said Xi's ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia's forces in Ukraine.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
