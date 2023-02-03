Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
YMCA Central Kentucky kicks off Impact Campaign
The YMCA of Central Kentucky kicked off its Impact Campaign Monday. The YMCA of Central Kentucky kicked off its Impact Campaign Monday. February 6: Travel Tips, a shorter work week, and …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 6, 2023. Woodford Reserve names new master distiller.
fox56news.com
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found
According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City Police Department was immediately contacted. Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, …. According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City...
fox56news.com
Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking
The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking. The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Woodford County beats Western Hills. February 6: Travel Tips, a shorter work week, and …. Here...
fox56news.com
Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what residents want to do about it
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s most recent report said there are about 3,000 car accidents related to deer collision, per year. Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what …. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s most recent report said there are about 3,000 car accidents related to deer collision, per year.
fox56news.com
18-year-old wins $48M on first-ever lottery ticket purchase
Juliette Lamour, 18, of Ontario, Canada, was announced as the winner by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLGC) on Friday, making her the youngest person to win tens of millions of Canadian dollars. 18-year-old wins $48M on first-ever lottery ticket …. Juliette Lamour, 18, of Ontario, Canada, was announced...
fox56news.com
‘Slow, steady’ rise in Lexington COVID-19 cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — COVID-19 cases in the city of Lexington are slowly on the rise, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. The health department recorded 473 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths for the week of Jan. 28. through Feb. 3. The average of 68 new cases per day reflects the slow increase trend for the past several weeks.
fox56news.com
Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond
A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
fox56news.com
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch …. A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities...
fox56news.com
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,900
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria. Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more …. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria. Woodford County beats Western Hills. February 6: Travel Tips, a shorter work week, and …
fox56news.com
Beyoncé emerges as Grammys queen; Styles wins album honor
Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist. Beyoncé emerges as Grammys queen; Styles wins album …. Harry Styles won album of the year at the...
fox56news.com
WATCH: US fighter jets shoot down Chinese balloon
The United States has downed a Chinese balloon off the Carolina coast, and now an operation is underway to recover debris from it in the Atlantic Ocean. Read more here: https://trib.al/oeYAiRP #China #Balloon. WATCH: US fighter jets shoot down Chinese balloon. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon off...
fox56news.com
New ‘Classrooms on Wheels’ get rolling in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new way to learn is rolling into Lexington neighborhoods for Kentucky’s youngest students. Concerning numbers came out last month showing less than half of incoming kindergartners in Fayette schools have the basic developmental skills they are expected to have at that point in childhood, so this new initiative is going into neighborhoods to offer a fun way to turn that around.
fox56news.com
KOIN 6 Weather: Virga seen along Oregon Coast Saturday
KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart explains what virga is and why Oregonians saw it along the coast Saturday afternoon. KOIN 6 Weather: Virga seen along Oregon Coast Saturday. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart explains what virga is and why Oregonians saw it along the coast Saturday afternoon. Woodford County beats...
fox56news.com
Lexington’s Catholic Action Center starting strong in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — With inflation and utility bills still high, the Catholic Action Center said in the 24 years they’ve been operating this is the largest amount of people on the streets they’ve seen in Lexington. Even though pennies have to be pinched, Ginny Ramsey,...
fox56news.com
Officials blame calculation error for high energy bills in Paris
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) — Energy bills often go up when cold weather hits, but for some living in Paris had especially high bills. City officials said a calculation error was to blame for the unusually high bills. “We will be recalculating the bills for the last two months...
fox56news.com
Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Scott County
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigating shooting death on Toner Street
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a Monday evening homicide on Toner Street. The Lexington Police Department said at 6:57 p.m. on Feb. 6, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Toner Street for reports of shots fired. Police found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, and was later pronounced deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
fox56news.com
Ramsey’s Andover location reopens doors after temporary closure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A popular Lexington restaurant opened its doors again Monday after winter weather forced one of the locations to close temporarily. A long-awaited day for both staff and customers. The Andover location of Ramsey’s Diner is now back to serving meals. Owner Rob Ramsey was happy to see his customers flock back on Day One.
fox56news.com
Blues in his blood: Tee Dee Young inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Every type of music is rooted in one genre, the blues. There is one Lexington blues artist and business owner who embodies the blues, and always used his music to bring people together. That’s why Lexington native, Tee Dee Young, has just been inducted...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County Animal Care and Control at full capacity
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Leaders with Jessamine County Animal Care and Control said their facility is at full capacity right now, putting them in a tough position. They have so many dogs up for adoption that many kennels are housing two dogs instead of one. Their area for stray dogs is overflowing as well. One way or another, they need to make room.
