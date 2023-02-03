Sen. Warren Leads Bipartisan Call to Defense Department: Stop Sending Congress ‘Bloated Wish Lists’ of Wasteful & Unnecessary Spending

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO