Welsh rugby fans sing Delilah after sport bosses tried to ban it for 'glorifying domestic violence'

By Ffion Haf For Mailonline and Richard Marsden for the Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Defiant Welsh rugby fans are continuing to sing Tom Jones' hit Delilah in Cardiff today after an attempt to ban the song for allegedly 'glorifying domestic violence '.

Before the Wales versus Ireland rugby match today, the streets of Cardiff rang with the song after Welsh rugby bosses announced a ban on the Tom Jones classic as its lyrics glorifies domestic violence.

The 1968 hit details the opportunistic killing by a man who waits until his former partner's lover leaves her home before making his move - stabbing his unfaithful partner.

The tune was traditionally performed by a male voice choir before matches at the Principality Stadium, however, this was struck from the playlist ahead of today's Six Nations game.

Welsh Rugby Union – currenty in the midst of a crisis due to claims of a ‘toxic’ culture of sexist, racist and homophobic bullying – announced Delilah will now not be played by bands at the Principality Stadium, nor sung by choirs, during the upcoming Six Nations .

Sir Tom has previously said the song is not meant to be taken literally and its popularity at rugby matches makes him ‘proud to be Welsh’.

The song has become an unofficial anthem for Welsh rugby fans over the years at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium and holds a strong place in the hearts of many.

Proud fans previously blasted the 'ridiculous decision' and vowed to continue singing, with one saying: 'Try stopping 50,000 people.'

Eager fans were approached before the game and asked their opinion on the matter. One person said: 'People are going too soft in this world, they're taking everything to heart aren't they?'

'I'm disappointed that they aren't singing it, it's a tradition', another said, according to S4C .

A third added: 'It's being going on for years let's just keep going, why should we be so paranoid about things'.

However, one fan offered a different perspective: 'I don't mind personally either way, but if people are finding it offensive who am I to say that we shouldn't stop playing it?'

Read More: What inspired Tom Jones' ballad Delilah

Bosses are said to have been spooked by a video this week of the Guernsey Welsh male voice choir rehearsing ‘Delilah’ ahead of the clash with England on February 25.

Its lyrics say: 'At break of day when that man drove away, I was waiting. I cross the street to her house and she opened the door. She stood there laughing... I felt the knife in my hand and she laughed no more.'

The piercing words, penned by the late songwriter Barry Mason, have long had people wondering about the inspiration behind them.

It won Mason and collaborator Les Reed - who came up with the melody - a coveted Ivor Novello award, before becoming Welsh rugby fans' beloved anthem.

When the song was released by Tom Jones in 1969 it quickly gained popularity and reached No. 2 in the charts.

However, the blocking of the song during Welsh games follow news that WRU were rocked by allegations of sexism, racism and misogyny which led to former chief executive Steve Phillips resigning from his post.

Many ex-WRU employees have taken part in an investigation making accusations about their time at the governing body.

A union spokesperson said : 'Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium.

'The WRU removed the song from its half-time entertainment and music play list during international matches in 2015. Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.

'The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind. We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.'

