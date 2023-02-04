Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here’s the Level to Watch
Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Outperforming Stocks to Buy in 2023
These are exceptional growth stocks that could boost your returns.
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
NASDAQ
Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $215.87, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Before the Bell: Tech Mega-Caps: Fail; Ford: Fail; Qualcomm and Starbucks: Fail; US Steel: Win
Good economic news Thursday morning put a charge into U.S. markets. After-hours earnings reports poured cold water on that enthusiasm.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
Motley Fool
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
Motley Fool
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in February
Salesforce is the leading provider of cloud software for enterprise sales teams. Zoom, which surged in popularity in the pandemic, is increasing its focus on enterprises. Cloudflare is becoming one of the backbones of the internet with its website security tools. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NASDAQ
Hercules Technology (HTGC) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know
Hercules Technology (HTGC) closed the most recent trading day at $14.67, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%. Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 8.93% in...
msn.com
PayPal Analyst Downgrades Stock Citing Branded Checkout Market Share Loss To Apple Pay
Raymond James analyst John Davis downgraded PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Outperform to Market Perform. PayPal's strong start in 2023 versus the S&P 500 and the analyst's cautious stance over 4Q results led to the re-rating. While most investors expect initial 2023 revenue growth guidance to come in below the Street, Davis believes the 2023 top-line outlook will imply flat to negative growth for branded checkout, likely resulting in the share loss narrative growing even louder. Given new disclosures breaking out TPV by segment and specifically branded checkout and Braintree and unbranded, Davis' math suggests branded checkout likely lost share in 2022. More importantly, the analyst believes an initial 2023 revenue outlook below 7-8% would imply flat to negative growth for branded checkout, given that Braintree and unbranded should account for 400-500 bps of revenue growth, and OVAS should add another 200-300 bps. Unfortunately, given Salesforce Inc's (NYSE: CRM) cyber week data, which suggested Paypal branded checkout lost share (primarily to Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Pay) as processed payments declined 6% Y/Y, the analyst believes the burden of proof has shifted to PYPL and fear the 2023 revenue outlook won't help. The analyst expects incremental cost cuts from additional layoffs to largely offset top-line weakness and expects the EPS guide to align with the Street. While the analyst is confident in management's ability to cut costs and likely exceed the prior EPS guide of 15%+ in 2023, the margin trajectory in 2024 and beyond is less clear as cost cuts will be in the rearview mirror and Braintree and unbranded will likely drive the majority of growth. Although the stock is still relatively inexpensive, Davis moved to the sidelines as he believed significant multiple expansion would prove difficult if branded checkout loses material share. Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 3% at $83.08 on the last check Monday.
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.28, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%. Coming into today, shares of...
Motley Fool
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Gained 16% in January
Falling inflation and slowing interest rate hikes were good news for the chip sector. Some analysts see a cyclical bottom in the industry this quarter. After rival Intel posted disappointing fourth-quarter results, AMD's report delighted the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Buy Dell Stock and Its 3.25% Dividend Yield? Check the Chart.
Dell stock has rebounded off the fourth-quarter lows, but the shares remain below resistance. Here's how to trade it from here.
Stocks Lower Ahead of Jobs Data, Apple, Amazon, Google, Nordstrom - Five Things To Know
Stock futures lower on tech slump, jobs data in focus; Apple slides on rare earnings miss, iPhone sales decline; Amazon slumps after weak holiday quarter, muted outlook; Google tumbles as ad sales slide, earnings miss street forecasts and Nordstrom soars as reports say Ryan Cohen building activist stake.
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
More companies will streamline their businesses with ServiceNow’s digital workflow tools to cope with macro headwinds. Broadcom is better diversified than many other chipmakers. ASML will remain one of the world’s most important tech companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Comments / 0