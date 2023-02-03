Read full article on original website
New Faces of ULM Baseball Bring Excitement to ‘The Lou’
ULM baseball fans better have their new roster handy when they head out to Lou St. Amant Field this season. With several mainstay seniors, including top hitter Mason Holt, cycling out of the program, ULM head coach Michael Federico needed to reload. As a result, newcomers are in abundance out at The Lou.
Warhawks Fall at Tulane, 6-1
NEW ORLEANS – The ULM tennis team dropped Saturday's dual at Tulane, 6-1. Alice Klinteby had ULM's (1-4) only win of the afternoon, coming at No. 3 singles by a 6-4, 3-6, 10-4, decision against Tulane's (2-2) Kristen Borland. Tulane earned the first six points of the day. The...
Warhawks Fall Short at Nicholls, 4-3
THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls won the final three singles matches as the Colonels rallied for a 4-3 win over ULM Sunday at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex. ULM (1-5) won the doubles point, sweeping all three matches. On court one, Alessandra Anghel and Alice Klinteby defeated Laura Lopez and Constanza Cruz, 6-2. Oleksandra Balaba and Angela del Campo Suarez won on court two over Carla Bouygues and Dareen Hassan, 6-4. Tamara Bachmann and Giovanna Pereira completed the sweep on court three with a 6-4 win over Simona Maksimovic and Sophia Sara Safarova.
