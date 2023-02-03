THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls won the final three singles matches as the Colonels rallied for a 4-3 win over ULM Sunday at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex. ULM (1-5) won the doubles point, sweeping all three matches. On court one, Alessandra Anghel and Alice Klinteby defeated Laura Lopez and Constanza Cruz, 6-2. Oleksandra Balaba and Angela del Campo Suarez won on court two over Carla Bouygues and Dareen Hassan, 6-4. Tamara Bachmann and Giovanna Pereira completed the sweep on court three with a 6-4 win over Simona Maksimovic and Sophia Sara Safarova.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO