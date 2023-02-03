ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Related
WLNS

What exactly is ‘Swatting?’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Tuesday, February 7, Michigan was bombarded by multiple fake threats of violence toward seven school districts. The people behind the calls made today face serious terrorist charges. The FBI says all of these false threats originated from a single source. The tactic used to make these threats is called ‘swatting’. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Gov. Whitmer unveils details of Lowering MI Costs Plan in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced new details on Monday about a plan to deliver the largest tax break to Michigan residents in decades. Last week Governor Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Joe Tate agreed to framework for the Lowering MI (Michigan) Costs Plan. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Feb. 6

Flint has become home to ACI Plastics new state-of-the-art plastics recycling facility. Helping hungry kids is the goal of a budget proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which includes free breakfast and lunch for all students. Whitmer proposes plan to lower costs for taxpayers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Michigan taxpayers...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility

FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic leaders rolled out their tax break plan Monday morning. Dubbed the ‘Lowering MI Costs Plan’, it would roll back the retirement tax, boost a tax credit and deliver inflation relief checks to every taxpayer. It comes as the state’s budget surplus is projected to reach $9.2 billion by next fall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Lock Your Doors: Michigan Gun Thefts On The Rise

No one wants to be the victim of theft. Not only is it terrible to lose something you paid for with your hard-earned cash, but sometimes it can leave you feeling violated knowing someone was digging through your stuff. And while no theft is good, an alarming report from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?

I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Filmmaker To Present History Of Michigan’s Shipwrecks

The Brighton District Library is hosting an award-winning filmmaker this week for residents interested in the history of Michigan’s shipwrecks. Award-Winning author and documentary filmmaker Ric Mixter will be presenting and talking about his new book, "Bottled Goodbyes", chronicling some of the most well-known shipwrecks and bottled messages discovered on the nation’s coastlines.
BRIGHTON, MI
publicnewsservice.org

Environmental Activists Adopt New Tactics to Battle Michigan Polluters

Broadcast version by Mark Richardson for Michigan News Connection with support from the Solutions Journalism Network. During the early 1970s, Michigan enacted a bold set of environmental laws that helped form an unprecedented check on the nation's industrial heartland. The state's water and air quality standards went beyond the minimum set by federal law, and it became a leader in managing natural resources and protecting wetlands.
MICHIGAN STATE

