What exactly is ‘Swatting?’
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Tuesday, February 7, Michigan was bombarded by multiple fake threats of violence toward seven school districts. The people behind the calls made today face serious terrorist charges. The FBI says all of these false threats originated from a single source. The tactic used to make these threats is called ‘swatting’. […]
‘It is a good way to ruin your life,’ MSP warns of consequences for ‘swatting’ calls
Michigan State Police has released a statement in response to the multiple false threats being made to schools across the state on Tuesday morning.
All clear given after active shooter reports at Okemos, Jackson & more
Wriggelsworth said he was in the building almost immediately after the calls came in at 9:05 a.m. and there were no signs of an active shooter.
WILX-TV
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Twenty-three Michigan residents are being charged for more than $61.5 million in alleged kickbacks, bribes and Medicare billing fraud, according to U.S. Department of Justice court documents unsealed this week. According to court documents, Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, both of Oakland County, owned...
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Former Secret Service agents aid Michigan schools with safety
Multiple school districts across the state are getting evaluated by Secure Education Consultants which was founded by former Secret Service agent Jason Russell.
WNEM
Gov. Whitmer unveils details of Lowering MI Costs Plan in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced new details on Monday about a plan to deliver the largest tax break to Michigan residents in decades. Last week Governor Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Joe Tate agreed to framework for the Lowering MI (Michigan) Costs Plan. This...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Feb. 6
Flint has become home to ACI Plastics new state-of-the-art plastics recycling facility. Helping hungry kids is the goal of a budget proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which includes free breakfast and lunch for all students. Whitmer proposes plan to lower costs for taxpayers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Michigan taxpayers...
ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility
FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
WNEM
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic leaders rolled out their tax break plan Monday morning. Dubbed the ‘Lowering MI Costs Plan’, it would roll back the retirement tax, boost a tax credit and deliver inflation relief checks to every taxpayer. It comes as the state’s budget surplus is projected to reach $9.2 billion by next fall.
Lock Your Doors: Michigan Gun Thefts On The Rise
No one wants to be the victim of theft. Not only is it terrible to lose something you paid for with your hard-earned cash, but sometimes it can leave you feeling violated knowing someone was digging through your stuff. And while no theft is good, an alarming report from the...
Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?
I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
bridgedetroit.com
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
whmi.com
Filmmaker To Present History Of Michigan’s Shipwrecks
The Brighton District Library is hosting an award-winning filmmaker this week for residents interested in the history of Michigan’s shipwrecks. Award-Winning author and documentary filmmaker Ric Mixter will be presenting and talking about his new book, "Bottled Goodbyes", chronicling some of the most well-known shipwrecks and bottled messages discovered on the nation’s coastlines.
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
Dump Your Significant Other If They Like Michigan’s Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy [Opinion]
When it comes to Valentine's Day most people I know either love the day or can't stand it. If they're in a relationship, it's a wonderful day to spend with that special someone and of course, get all the attention you can handle by posting a cute picture on social media.
publicnewsservice.org
Environmental Activists Adopt New Tactics to Battle Michigan Polluters
Broadcast version by Mark Richardson for Michigan News Connection with support from the Solutions Journalism Network. During the early 1970s, Michigan enacted a bold set of environmental laws that helped form an unprecedented check on the nation's industrial heartland. The state's water and air quality standards went beyond the minimum set by federal law, and it became a leader in managing natural resources and protecting wetlands.
