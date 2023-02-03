Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals
ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Cancer Center spreads awareness, information at World Cancer Day event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say cancer numbers in Georgia are trending down, but we’ve discovered that’s not the case for those in the east Georgia area. The Georgia Cancer Center tells us they are launching a mobile screening unit for cervical and breast cancer that will be here in the late summer. The latest data shows our area sees higher rates of cervical cancer than the rest of the state.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia resident waited nearly 10 hours to hear his family survived earthquake
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pain felt halfway around the world is palpable right here in our Georgia community. When you hear about the earthquake that claimed more than 3,400 lives in Turkey and Syria, you might not think about what it is like to get calls from your siblings as they sit in another country in the cold pouring rain for hours watching the world shake and all they know crumbling apart.
Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees
“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WXIA 11 Alive
Families weigh in on proposed bill to reopen cold case investigations in Georgia
Backers of the bill said there are at least 500 unsolved murder cases in Georgia, most likely more. Next of kin want to be able to give those cold cases a new look.
'That would benefit the health system': Georgia House bills could raise cigarette, vape tax
MACON, Ga. — If you smoke cigarettes or vape, your cost could go up. A bill in the General Assembly would raise the state tax and use the proceeds to improve health care. Introduced by House Representative Ron Stephens, two bills in the contention could make the tax possible.
cobbcountycourier.com
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But...
Thousands of Georgia veterans lose access to medicine at local pharmacies with health care switch
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans covered by Tricare must now switch from getting their prescriptions filled at local pharmacies to getting them by mail. Due to contract changes, at least 15,000 pharmacies were booted from the Tricare network. Tricare provides health care benefits to thousands of American veterans across...
First Coast News
The history of the Gullah Geechee told through art | Vivid Hues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of West and Central Africans who were chained, enslaved and forced to cultivate the lands of the lower Atlantic states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The Gullah Geechee language is an infusion of Creole wrapped in grammatical roots from African and European languages.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
Channel 2 investigation finds many rural Georgia communities are dealing with doctor deserts
Some families told us that they’re traveling more than an hour away just for checkups.
WALB 10
Ga. Senate bill could lower the cost of feminine products
Albany YMCA hosts health-centered basketball program for kids. Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker. The projects are two of the biggest construction projects for Albany. Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. Phoebe to host groundbreaking for...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Eggs and Issues speakers say Georgia economy is sunny side up
Approximately 2,600 business leaders and others packed a ballroom at the Georgia World Congress Center on Jan. 11 for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast, a gathering at which representatives of business, industry, and government across the state report on Georgia’s economic standing and offer predictions and recommendations for the future.
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
State Department of Juvenile Justice facilities re-accredited
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) announced Tuesday that the Crisp, Terrell and Loftiss Regional Youth Detention Centers obtained national re-accreditation from the American Correctional Association (ACA). The secure facilities for justice-involved youths underwent robust operations and treatment service audits, receiving reaccreditation during the ACA’s Winter Conference, Jan. 27-31, in Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State Park for Family Spring Break? Parks Deliver Fun, Locations, Accommodations for All Ages
If you're looking for something different than a beach trip for your 2023 Spring Break, consider the plethora of other natural and outdoor options available at one of Georgia's state parks. Of course, if you're set on a beach location, there are Georgia state parks for that, too.
Georgia lawmakers push to increase state's minimum wage
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers is pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15/hr. Currently, the state's minimum wage is $5.15/hr. It's one of the lowest minimum wages in the nation, alongside Wyoming, while the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25/hr. and has remained at that level since 2009.
Proposed Georgia legislation would lessen licensing requirements, proponents say
(The Center Square) — Proponents say a pair of proposed bills would cut down on the red tape facing providers of services that require occupational licenses. House Bill 155 would provide a pathway for the spouses of firefighters, health care providers and law enforcement officers who move to Georgia to immediately secure an occupational license if they hold a license in their previous state of residence and are in good standing. ...
With scams on the rise, efforts are underway to get SNAP families their money back
ATLANTA — New efforts are underway to get money back to Georgia families who rely on the SNAP program and have fallen victim to thieves. "It's about these individuals that are going to the grocery store trying to fill up their food card so that they can nourish and feed their families, and when they get there and they swipe their EBT card, there's no money," Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Government Group, explained.
