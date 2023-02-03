ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals

ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia Cancer Center spreads awareness, information at World Cancer Day event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say cancer numbers in Georgia are trending down, but we’ve discovered that’s not the case for those in the east Georgia area. The Georgia Cancer Center tells us they are launching a mobile screening unit for cervical and breast cancer that will be here in the late summer. The latest data shows our area sees higher rates of cervical cancer than the rest of the state.
AUGUSTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia resident waited nearly 10 hours to hear his family survived earthquake

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pain felt halfway around the world is palpable right here in our Georgia community. When you hear about the earthquake that claimed more than 3,400 lives in Turkey and Syria, you might not think about what it is like to get calls from your siblings as they sit in another country in the cold pouring rain for hours watching the world shake and all they know crumbling apart.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees

“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
First Coast News

The history of the Gullah Geechee told through art | Vivid Hues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of West and Central Africans who were chained, enslaved and forced to cultivate the lands of the lower Atlantic states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The Gullah Geechee language is an infusion of Creole wrapped in grammatical roots from African and European languages.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Ga. Senate bill could lower the cost of feminine products

Albany YMCA hosts health-centered basketball program for kids. Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker. The projects are two of the biggest construction projects for Albany. Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. Phoebe to host groundbreaking for...
ALBANY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Eggs and Issues speakers say Georgia economy is sunny side up

Approximately 2,600 business leaders and others packed a ballroom at the Georgia World Congress Center on Jan. 11 for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast, a gathering at which representatives of business, industry, and government across the state report on Georgia’s economic standing and offer predictions and recommendations for the future.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year

DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

State Department of Juvenile Justice facilities re-accredited

DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) announced Tuesday that the Crisp, Terrell and Loftiss Regional Youth Detention Centers obtained national re-accreditation from the American Correctional Association (ACA). The secure facilities for justice-involved youths underwent robust operations and treatment service audits, receiving reaccreditation during the ACA’s Winter Conference, Jan. 27-31, in Orlando, Fla.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia lawmakers push to increase state's minimum wage

ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers is pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15/hr. Currently, the state's minimum wage is $5.15/hr. It's one of the lowest minimum wages in the nation, alongside Wyoming, while the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25/hr. and has remained at that level since 2009.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Proposed Georgia legislation would lessen licensing requirements, proponents say

(The Center Square) — Proponents say a pair of proposed bills would cut down on the red tape facing providers of services that require occupational licenses. House Bill 155 would provide a pathway for the spouses of firefighters, health care providers and law enforcement officers who move to Georgia to immediately secure an occupational license if they hold a license in their previous state of residence and are in good standing. ...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

With scams on the rise, efforts are underway to get SNAP families their money back

ATLANTA — New efforts are underway to get money back to Georgia families who rely on the SNAP program and have fallen victim to thieves. "It's about these individuals that are going to the grocery store trying to fill up their food card so that they can nourish and feed their families, and when they get there and they swipe their EBT card, there's no money," Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Government Group, explained.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy