The Bachelor Fans Think They Already Know Who The Next Bachelorette Is, And I’m Here For It
Just two weeks into Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, fans think they may know who will lead The Bachelorette Season 20.
Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Says She Felt 'Robbed' in Engagement Experience with Dale Moss
Clare Crawley said her former engagement paled in comparison to her love story with Ryan Dawkins — as her current fiancé involved her mother in the process Clare Crawley feels that The Bachelorette took one major thing from her: the joy of an engagement. In a conversation with Bachelor Happy Hour hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin, Crawley, 41, recounted her whirlwind engagement to Dale Moss, and how it impacted her views of the special moment. As she spoke about her recent engagement to Ryan Dawkins, Crawley shared grief over her last proposal...
'Heartbroken' Chris Harrison breaks silence on 'Bachelor' exit: 'Sick to my stomach'
Chris Harrison, former host of 'The Bachelor,' said he lost 20 pounds amid his fallout with the long-running franchise. 'I didn't sleep. I didn't eat.'
Former 'The Bachelorette' star announces surprise split from spouse of more than a decade, more of the reality show's leads then versus now
Slide 1 of 38: On Jan. 19, 2023, DeAnna Pappas dropped a major bombshell that sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation: She and her husband of more than a decade -- Stephen Stagliano, who has familial ties to the long-running franchise -- are throwing in the towel. As we mourn her lost love, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the former stars of "The Bachelorette" to see how their lives (and looks!) have changed over the years. Let's start with the newly single reality star...After Brad Womack broke up with her on season 11 of "The Bachelor," DeAnna Pappas took her turn as "The Bachelorette" on the show's fourth season in 2008. The real estate agent gave her final rose to Jesse Csincsak and said yes when he proposed on the season finale.Keep reading to see her and more former "The Bachelorette" stars now...MORE: The biggest Bachelor Nation scandals.
Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Ben Higgins Describes His Recent Run-Ins With Ex-Fiancée Lauren Lane’s Husband and Dad: ‘We’re All Adults’
Things got a little awkward recently when former star of 'The Bachelor' Ben Higgins ran into his ex-fiancee's husband.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Georgia woman on ‘The Bachelor’ has ‘it factor’ to be next Bachelorette, expert says
Although Zach’s season just began, influencers are quick to establish their favorite contestants and Charity Lawson from Columbus seems to at the top of the list.
See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Unexpected Wedding News
Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella. As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I...
Maria Shriver Reveals She Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split to 'Look for Advice'
Maria Shriver sought out life advice at a convent after her marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger ended. During Shriver's appearance on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast Monday, the journalist told host Hoda Kotb that she began feeling like she "had the freedom or permission" to be herself when she filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in July 2011, after 25 years of marriage.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited During Her & Artem's Wedding
One very important person was missing from Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's walk down the aisle. The couple exclusively revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of E! News their 2-year-old son Matteo...
Rachel Lindsay Feels ‘Indebted’ to Ashton Kutcher for Helping Her Choose Bryan Abasolo on ‘The Bachelorette’
Thankful for the advice! Six years after Ashton Kutcher made a brief cameo on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, the reality TV alum is grateful for his assistance. “[He] really helped,” Lindsay, 37, gushed to Kutcher, 44, and his Your Place or Mine costar Reese Witherspoon during a Thursday, February 2, interview for Extra. “He said to me, […]
Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s over-the-top baby shower
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used 400 drones to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming arrival at an epic baby shower on Saturday. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the pregnant actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.” Cuoco, 37, showed the bash’s cute cake, balloon display and drone show in the social media slideshow. The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the latter the “coolest most...
Kristin Chenoweth Gives Wedding Update After Postponing with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Working on It'
"We're going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones]," Kristin Chenoweth explained of her wedding plans with fiancé Josh Bryant after postponing their nuptials in July Kristin Chenoweth is deep into her delayed journey to the altar. The Emmy Award winner, 54, joked that she's "still" engaged to fiancé Josh Bryant on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan as she shared an update on their nuptials, which were postponed in July. "We're working on it, yeah," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Why Jennifer Garner Isn’t Ready to Marry John Miller After 4 Years of Dating
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have tied the knot after a little more than a year of dating (again), but Jennifer Garner isn’t rushing down the aisle with her boyfriend of more than four years, John Miller. A source told Us Weekly that while Garner is very committed...
Forget That Freaky Friday Sequel—Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are About to Star in a Body-Swap Comedy
Ever since the Golden Globes, where best-supporting-actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis told red carpet reporters that she was “ready” for a Freaky Friday sequel (her former co-star Lindsay Lohan is reportedly “committed” too), rumors have been swirling about what this long-awaited onscreen reunion could entail. But the body-swap comedy we never saw coming? One starring ’90s icons Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston.
Everyone seemed to love the Grammys ... except Ben Affleck
Sunday night's 2023 Grammy Awards was a history-making show filled with dynamic performances from iconic musical artists. And through it all, Ben Affleck looked miserable.
Aaron Carter seemed left out of televised Grammy in memoriam segment
A photo of Aaron Carter seemed to be missing from the in memoriam segment at Sunday's Grammy Awards and some viewers were not happy about it. Carter, who died in November at the age of 34, rose to fame as a teen with his 2000 album, "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)."
