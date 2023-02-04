ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY

Kevin Costner leaving 'Yellowstone?' Paramount responds

Speculation that Kevin Costner may be leaving the hit drama "Yellowstone" has reached such a fevered pitch that Paramount has responded. "We have no news to report," a spokesperson for Paramount said in a statement to CNN.

