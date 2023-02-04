ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

mageenews.com

Colonel Ghannon Burton Speaks to Republican Women of Simpson County.

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Retired from the Marine Corps after 30 years of service, Col. Burton is a native of Belmont. MS and a 1993 graduate of Mississippi State University.Burton was an F/A-18 pilot, Top Gun graduate, test pilot, and two-time commander wit five combat deployments.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

New Magee Miss Hospitality Crowned

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On Saturday, February 4th, Hattie Grace Ashmore was crowned as Magee’s Miss Hospitality for 2023 by Anna Kaitlin Ashley, Magee’s 2022 Miss Hospitality.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun. Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:. Friday, Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, starting at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

ABC News takes a deep dive into Jackson's water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. — ABC News is following the money of major federal aid programs. Sunday, during "This Week," ABC reporter Rachel Scott reported on the ongoing water crisis in Jackson as part of her special series, "Through the Cracks." Watch additional coverage on ABCNews.go.com, including a tour of the...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Food Truck February cooks up fun in the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food trucks will now be featured at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg every weekend in February. The idea of Food Truck February is to bring the community to the downtown area and feature a variety of local food trucks. One local food truck owner, Domonic Hardy...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter

The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond

A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Balloon release held one year after man killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Jackson a year ago gathered to remember him. Jonathan White, 40, was found dead inside a car at Flowers Park in February 2022. Saturday family members organized a balloon release at Provine High School. White was...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, February 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson....
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man killed in intersection during drive-by shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. Police said one man was shot multiple times in the torso.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Around 30 shell casings spotted at reported Jackson homicide scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a reported homicide on Monday. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson. Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Market steer competition held at Dixie National Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People traveled from across the state to show off their prime farm animals down at the Fairgrounds. One of the many beloved parts of the historic Dixie National Rodeo season is the chance to show off at the Market Steer Competition. Some contestants spend several months getting their animals ready to […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Texann Williamson of Mendenhall, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Texann Williamson passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Bedford Care. She was born to the late Fred Kennon and Ada Smith Kennon in Cincinnati, Ohio.
MENDENHALL, MS
mageenews.com

Mary Louise Thames Ramage, of Mendenhall, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. ( December 21, 1939 – February 04, 2023 ) Mary Louise Thames Ramage, of Mendenhall, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, February...
MENDENHALL, MS

