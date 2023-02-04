Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Colonel Ghannon Burton Speaks to Republican Women of Simpson County.
Retired from the Marine Corps after 30 years of service, Col. Burton is a native of Belmont. MS and a 1993 graduate of Mississippi State University.Burton was an F/A-18 pilot, Top Gun graduate, test pilot, and two-time commander wit five combat deployments.
mageenews.com
New Magee Miss Hospitality Crowned
On Saturday, February 4th, Hattie Grace Ashmore was crowned as Magee's Miss Hospitality for 2023 by Anna Kaitlin Ashley, Magee's 2022 Miss Hospitality.
WDAM-TV
LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun. Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:. Friday, Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, starting at...
WAPT
ABC News takes a deep dive into Jackson's water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — ABC News is following the money of major federal aid programs. Sunday, during "This Week," ABC reporter Rachel Scott reported on the ongoing water crisis in Jackson as part of her special series, "Through the Cracks." Watch additional coverage on ABCNews.go.com, including a tour of the...
WDAM-TV
Food Truck February cooks up fun in the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food trucks will now be featured at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg every weekend in February. The idea of Food Truck February is to bring the community to the downtown area and feature a variety of local food trucks. One local food truck owner, Domonic Hardy...
WLBT
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into month’s-long debacle
CARMACK, Miss. (WLBT) - A couple says that the purchase and subsequent repairs of their UTV at a local motorsports retailer became a month’s-long affair featuring multi-thousand dollar bills, tear-filled Facebook videos and bouts of depression. The story began in October when Teresa and “Dienk” Perry purchased a used...
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
worldanimalnews.com
More Than 170 Cats Have Been Rescued From Severe Neglect In Crystal Springs, Mississippi
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is assisting the City of Crystal Springs with the rescue of approximately 170 cats from an alleged large-scale neglect situation. Mississippi Animal Rescue League also assisted on-scene. Law enforcement served a search and seizure warrant on three residential properties owned by one...
HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond
A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
WLBT
‘Breathe for me’: Copiah County leaders reenact crime scene inside high school in hopes of preventing youth violence
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Shock. Heartbreak. Rage. No one would want to relive a crime scene. Unless of course, it could prevent someone else from experiencing the same horror. This is what city and county leaders in Copiah County had hoped when they reenacted a homicide investigation last week before...
WAPT
Balloon release held one year after man killed in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Jackson a year ago gathered to remember him. Jonathan White, 40, was found dead inside a car at Flowers Park in February 2022. Saturday family members organized a balloon release at Provine High School. White was...
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, February 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson....
WAPT
Man killed in intersection during drive-by shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. Police said one man was shot multiple times in the torso.
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
WLBT
Around 30 shell casings spotted at reported Jackson homicide scene
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a reported homicide on Monday. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson. Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT...
Sparks from trailer cause more than 30 fires along Mississippi highway Sunday, officials report
Nearly three dozen small fires alongside Hwy. 84 were caused by a trailer Sunday afternoon. “We identified 32 points of origin for the fires,” said Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Chris Reid. Firefighters from all three Brookhaven Fire Department stations responded, as well as volunteers from multiple Lincoln County...
Market steer competition held at Dixie National Rodeo
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People traveled from across the state to show off their prime farm animals down at the Fairgrounds. One of the many beloved parts of the historic Dixie National Rodeo season is the chance to show off at the Market Steer Competition. Some contestants spend several months getting their animals ready to […]
WLBT
Architectural firm awarded emergency contract to assess conditions of Jackson Arts Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief could be on the way for the numerous groups that rely on the Jackson Arts Center downtown. At a special called meeting Friday, the council approved a professional architectural agreement with Canizaro Cawthon Davis to do an assessment of the facility, which is located at 201 E. Pascagoula St.
mageenews.com
Texann Williamson of Mendenhall, Mississippi
Texann Williamson passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Bedford Care. She was born to the late Fred Kennon and Ada Smith Kennon in Cincinnati, Ohio.
mageenews.com
Mary Louise Thames Ramage, of Mendenhall, Mississippi
( December 21, 1939 – February 04, 2023 ) Mary Louise Thames Ramage, of Mendenhall, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, February...
