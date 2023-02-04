Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Retired from the Marine Corps after 30 years of service, Col. Burton is a native of Belmont. MS and a 1993 graduate of Mississippi State University.Burton was an F/A-18 pilot, Top Gun graduate, test pilot, and two-time commander wit five combat deployments.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO