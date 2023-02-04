ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
ctexaminer.com

CT Examiner’s Capitol Notebook

The state’s biennial budget will take center stage in the Capitol this week after Gov. Ned Lamont presents his budget to lawmakers on Wednesday. Along with proposals to lock in funding levels boosted with federal aid, Lamont is expected to announce a plan for a middle-class tax cut, along with already-announced plans to cut taxes for businesses and low-income workers.
WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78

(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
westportjournal.com

Lamont: Cancel state residents’ medical debt

Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled plans this week to use $20 million in federal pandemic aid to potentially cancel billions of dollars in medical debt for thousands of Connecticut residents. Lamont’s plan involves working with one of the nonprofit organizations that has been negotiating with hospitals to purchase medical debt at...
OnlyInYourState

The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut

There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Connecticut 2023: Review & Free Guides

Entrepreneurs looking to set up businesses in Connecticut have a lot of options when it comes to their business structure. Among these is the (LLC), which stands for limited liability company. Many business owners prefer an LLC because it combines the benefits of a corporation, such as limited liability and...
UC Daily Campus

Reports find Connecticut pays 2nd highest electric bills nationwide

On Jan. 4 2023, an article published by Payless Power, a Texas based electricity company, reported that Connecticut has the second highest average monthly electric bill in the country, surpassed only by Hawaii. Gathering data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration describing residential and commercial power costs, Payless Power showed that Connecticut ranks in the top five states in both sectors for power costs.
zip06.com

A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons

So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
