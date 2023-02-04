Read full article on original website
Related
darienite.com
Various Lawmakers Are Proposing to Make It Easier (or Harder) to Drink and Drive in Connecticut
The Connecticut Legislature is back in session, saving us from ourselves (and each other). And the collection of proposed bills this session, numbering in the hundreds, includes many that would affect our state’s transportation laws. Once again lawmakers are debating our state’s “open container” law as Connecticut is one...
Connecticut leaders vow to defend domestic violence gun laws after federal appeals court decision
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a renewed push to put protections in place for victims of domestic violence. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled the government can’t stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns. On Monday, Connecticut lawmakers vowed they will fight if laws in the state are […]
Connecticut proposes bill to cut off financial ties for convicted domestic abusers
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut legislation is taking steps to protect domestic and family violence victims. On January 3, 2023, a bill was submitted to the General Assembly, proposing a ban on individuals convicted of domestic or family violence crimes from receiving alimony, pension proceeds, or other financial support from their victim spouse.
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
ctexaminer.com
CT Examiner’s Capitol Notebook
The state’s biennial budget will take center stage in the Capitol this week after Gov. Ned Lamont presents his budget to lawmakers on Wednesday. Along with proposals to lock in funding levels boosted with federal aid, Lamont is expected to announce a plan for a middle-class tax cut, along with already-announced plans to cut taxes for businesses and low-income workers.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Re-Energizing Affordability for Connecticut Residents
Connecticut continues to face an energy cost crisis. It is now only Hawaii that has higher electricity rates than we do. The post Re-Energizing Affordability for Connecticut Residents appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils proposal to cut taxes for middle-class, working families
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced a legislative proposal that he said would provide tax relief for middle-class and working families.
This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78
(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
Bad appointments failing those in Connecticut’s prisons
It becomes clear to those of us who work to create humanitarian change to a system based on enslavement that our voices and the voices of incarcerated people and their families will not be hear
Looney times at the Connecticut legislature
A number of bills this session would affect our state’s transportation laws -- including one on unhelmeted motorcycle fatalities.
westportjournal.com
Lamont: Cancel state residents’ medical debt
Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled plans this week to use $20 million in federal pandemic aid to potentially cancel billions of dollars in medical debt for thousands of Connecticut residents. Lamont’s plan involves working with one of the nonprofit organizations that has been negotiating with hospitals to purchase medical debt at...
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
Some Common Sayings Just Don’t Work in Connecticut, Here Are 7 of Them
Some days I get up and feel informative, other times I feel curious and then there are my disruptive moods. Today, I woke up and felt like a wiseacre and that is why I am proud to present the 7 Common Sayings That Don't Work in CT. I get it,...
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Connecticut 2023: Review & Free Guides
Entrepreneurs looking to set up businesses in Connecticut have a lot of options when it comes to their business structure. Among these is the (LLC), which stands for limited liability company. Many business owners prefer an LLC because it combines the benefits of a corporation, such as limited liability and...
UC Daily Campus
Reports find Connecticut pays 2nd highest electric bills nationwide
On Jan. 4 2023, an article published by Payless Power, a Texas based electricity company, reported that Connecticut has the second highest average monthly electric bill in the country, surpassed only by Hawaii. Gathering data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration describing residential and commercial power costs, Payless Power showed that Connecticut ranks in the top five states in both sectors for power costs.
zip06.com
A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons
So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
Gov. Lamont expected to announce proposal to lower Connecticut income tax rate
Gov. Lamont says the income tax rate in Connecticut has not been reduced in nearly 30 years.
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
Gov. Lamont proposes first state income tax cut in nearly 30 years
The last time Connecticut cut the state income tax, we were all doing "The Macarena."
Comments / 0